Lincoln Project backs Bullock in Montana Senate race

The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump GOP super PAC, endorsed former Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockThe Hill's Campaign Report: Supreme Court ignites an election year battle over immigration Cook Political Report shifts Montana Senate race to 'toss up' Governors get reelection boost from COVID-19 responses MORE (D) in the state's Senate race on Wednesday, saying he's "shown up" for the Treasure State.

“Bullock represents the best of America’s ideals. He cares about his constituents and works every day to make sure their lives are better," said John Weaver, the group's co-founder. "The Lincoln Project is proud to support Steve Bullock and usher in a new era of decent, fair, and honest leadership.”

Additionally, the group rolled out a digital ad touting Bullock, dubbed "Strong."

"We're known for our independence, our open spaces, and our strength," the ad's narrator says. "It's about time we send someone like us to Washington. Gov. Steve Bullock did a hell of a job for Montana."

Bullock easily won Montana's Democratic Senate primary earlier this month, putting him on track to go head-to-head with incumbent Sen. Steve Daines Steven (Steve) David DainesThe Hill's Campaign Report: Supreme Court ignites an election year battle over immigration Cook Political Report shifts Montana Senate race to 'toss up' Governors get reelection boost from COVID-19 responses MORE (R) in November.

A Montana State University survey released last month showed Bullock leading Daines by seven points in a head-to-head matchup. Bullock is seen as a strong candidate due to his popularity as governor, as well as winning reelection in 2016 when President Trump Donald John TrumpBowman holds double-digit lead over Engel in NY primary McGrath leads Booker in Kentucky with results due next week NY Republican Chris Jacobs wins special election to replace Chris Collins MORE won the state.

However, Daines could get momentum from Trump, who won Montana by 20 points in 2016.

The Cook Political Report, a non-partisan political website, moved the race to "toss-up" status last week.