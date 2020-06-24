Progressives riding high as votes tabulated in NY, Kentucky

Progressives are riding high after Tuesday’s primary elections in New York and Kentucky have some of the left’s rising stars in position to potentially pull off upsets against candidates backed by Washington Democrats.

The primary races in many instances have not been called yet, with hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots still needing to be counted.

However, progressive Jamaal Bowman (N.Y.) has House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Eliot Engel Eliot Lance EngelBowman holds double-digit lead over Engel in NY primary Ocasio-Cortez fends off challenger in House primary The Hill's Campaign Report: Primary night in Kentucky and New York MORE (D-N.Y.) on the ropes after building up a 25-point lead among those who voted in-person.

In the night’s other marquee race, progressive challenger Charles Booker trails Democrat Amy McGrath by 9 points in the Kentucky Democratic Senate primary. The state’s two most populous counties will not report results until June 30.

Elsewhere, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezBowman holds double-digit lead over Engel in NY primary McGrath leads Booker in Kentucky with results due next week Ocasio-Cortez fends off challenger in House primary MORE (D-N.Y.) overwhelmingly won her reelection bid against a high-profile challenge from news anchor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, who had millions of dollars and top New York business leaders behind her.

Other progressive House candidates in New York — Mondaire Jones, Ritchie Torres and Dana Balter — have built up double-digit leads in their House primary races.

And insurgent Democrat Suraj Patel (N.Y.) is running even with House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney Carolyn Bosher MaloneyBowman holds double-digit lead over Engel in NY primary The Hill's Campaign Report: Primary night in Kentucky and New York 5 things to watch in Tuesday's primaries MORE (D-N.Y.), underscoring the volatile landscape incumbents and Washington-backed candidates are facing at the moment.

The left-wing Working Families Party, which has its largest presence in New York, said Tuesday’s elections are evidence that the uprising in the streets over the police killing of George Floyd has ushered in a new era of political change in the U.S. that is being led by people of color.

“The rage and mourning we've seen in the streets is making itself felt in elections from New York to Kentucky,” said WFP national director Maurice Mitchell.

“A remarkable cadre of candidates — Charles Booker, Jamaal Bowman, and Mondaire Jones — has gained momentum in recent weeks because they are speaking to people's pain and hunger for transformational change. Win or lose, these Black progressive candidates are expanding the scope of the possible and laying the ground for the future of our work…Today we're seeing that they may form the core of a new multiracial coalition that could change the balance of power in this country.”

Absentee ballots are still being counted in New York and Kentucky and the final results will not be known until June 30.

But Bowman, a former middle school principal from The Bronx, appears to be on the cusp of defeating Engel, the 16-term lawmaker. Bowman has 61 percent of the vote as of Wednesday morning, compared to 36 percent for Engel.

That race cut sharply along progressive-establishment lines, with Engel having the support of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoBowman holds double-digit lead over Engel in NY primary New York City beaches to open for swimming July 1 The Hill's Coronavirus Report: Nano Vision CEO Steve Papermaster says we may need a new TSA-like institution for dealing with future pandemics; Fauci says Trump didn't seek a slowdown on testing MORE, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerOcasio-Cortez fends off challenger in House primary GOP lawmakers voice support for Israeli plan to annex areas in West Bank The Hill's Coronavirus Report: Rep. Mark Takano says Congress must extend worker benefits expiring in July; WHO reports record spike in global cases MORE (D-N.Y.), and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonRepublican Scott Taylor wins Virginia primary, to face Elaine Luria in rematch Clinton says she's working to send Trump 'back to the golf course full time' 5 things to watch in Tuesday's primaries MORE. Bowman is backed by Ocasio-Cortez and Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBowman holds double-digit lead over Engel in NY primary McGrath leads Booker in Kentucky with results due next week Joe Biden wins New York primary MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenMcGrath leads Booker in Kentucky with results due next week Democrats spend big to bolster struggling Hickenlooper Biden campaign vetting Congressional Black Caucus chair Karen Bass as potential running mate MORE (D-Mass.).

Those same dynamics played out in Kentucky, where Booker became a national star on the left for his late push to knock off McGrath, who had a massive fundraising advantage with the help of Washington Democrats.

Booker, who is Black, has leaned heavily into the argument that he is best equipped to oversee the kind of structural change the nation needs at this moment of civil unrest.

Progressives are striking a confident tone on Booker’s behalf, with the Progressive Change Campaign Committee calling on McGrath to pledge to put her excess campaign cash behind Booker in the general election against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcGrath leads Booker in Kentucky with results due next week Ocasio-Cortez fends off challenger in House primary Democrats spend big to bolster struggling Hickenlooper MORE (R-Ky.), if he becomes the nominee.

Ocasio-Cortez, who has become a fundraising juggernaut with one of the largest House campaign staffs in the country, was never really in trouble despite the high-profile challenge from Caruso-Cabrera.

But progressives are celebrating her dominant victory as evidence that they have cemented themselves in the mainstream. In 2018, Ocasio-Cortez stunned the political world with her shocking victory over then-House Democratic Caucus Chairman Joe Crowley Joseph (Joe) CrowleyThe Hill's Campaign Report: Primary night in Kentucky and New York NY Democrats brace for primary night stunners Biden beat Bernie but the battle between progressives and pragmatists still rages MORE (D-N.Y.).

“Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez not only proved that her historic victory in 2018 was no fluke, she firmly established herself as a political powerhouse who will be critical to building a more progressive Democratic Party in the years ahead,” said Yvette Simpson, the CEO of the progressive group Democracy for America.

Progressives are salivating over what they view as the next potential crop of political stars to follow in Ocasio-Cortez’s footsteps.

Jones has a 25-point lead over his closest rival in the packed crowd of candidates seeking to replace Rep. Nita Lowey Nita Sue LoweyBowman holds double-digit lead over Engel in NY primary 5 things to watch in Tuesday's primaries NY Democrats brace for primary night stunners MORE (D-N.Y.) in New York’s 17th District. Jones, who is backed by Sanders, Warren and Ocasio-Cortez, could become the first ever openly gay black man in Congress, if elected.

In New York’s 15th district, Ritchie Torres has an 11-point lead over a crowded field vying to replace retiring Rep. Jose Serrano José Enrique SerranoBowman holds double-digit lead over Engel in NY primary Engel trails primary challenger by 10 points: poll Wins by young progressives start reshaping establishment MORE (D-N.Y.). The progressive super PAC Voter Protection Project was the largest outside spender in the race, putting more than $500,000 behind, tv, mail, digital and text ads backing Torres.

Torres, 32, is black, Puerto Rican and gay. He was a 2016 delegate for Sanders’s presidential campaign.

And the progressive favorite Dana Balter appears to be on course to win her primary in New York’s 24th District to challenge Rep. John Katko John Michael KatkoBipartisan group demands House prioritize communities of color in coronavirus relief bill Expanding tax credit for businesses retaining workers gains bipartisan support States plead for cybersecurity funds as hacking threat surges MORE (R-N.Y.).

Balter has about a 30-point lead over Francis Conole, who had the support of local Democratic leaders.

“This is one of the last districts in America that Hillary Clinton won but is held by Republicans, making this a top pick-up opportunity in the country for progressives,” said Maria Langholz, the national press secretary for the PCCC. “Balter is a bold progressive champion who is fighting for Medicare for All, an economy that works for working families, and a political system free from the influence of big money.’

Progressives are now turning their attention to upcoming primary races.

Several left-wing groups have backed Democrat Andrew Romanoff in the Colorado Senate primary against former Gov. John Hickenlooper John HickenlooperDemocrats spend big to bolster struggling Hickenlooper Romanoff touts endorsements ahead of primary against Hickenlooper Biden beat Bernie but the battle between progressives and pragmatists still rages MORE (D-Colo.).

Sen. Ed Markey Edward (Ed) John MarkeyOvernight Defense: Navy won't reinstate fired captain | Dems probe use of federal officers in DC | Air Force appoints woman as top noncommissioned officer The Hill's Campaign Report: Candidates, lawmakers mark Juneteenth Dems request watchdog probe use of federal law enforcement in DC during Floyd protests MORE (D-Mass.) is the progressive favorite as he seeks reelection against Rep. Joe Kennedy Joseph (Joe) Patrick KennedyWhat Jean Kennedy Smith taught me about the 'Camelot' dynasty Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy says Patriots 'should sign' Kaepernick Markey touts past praise from Kennedy: 'He does an incredible job' MORE (D-Mass.).

The left is also hoping to elect House candidates across the country, including Arati Kreibich in New Jersey, John Hoadley in Michigan, and Candace Valenzuela and Mike Siegel in Texas.