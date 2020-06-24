Clinton, Buttigieg among Democrats set to hold virtual events for Biden

A number of high-profile Democrats are set to hold events for the party's presidential candidate, Joe Biden Joe BidenJoe Biden wins New York primary The Memo: Trump's law and order bet falling flat Pro-Trump group ad questions Biden's mental fitness MORE, in the coming weeks as the race against President Trump Donald John TrumpBowman holds double-digit lead over Engel in NY primary McGrath leads Booker in Kentucky with results due next week NY Republican Chris Jacobs wins special election to replace Chris Collins MORE heats up.

Former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonRepublican Scott Taylor wins Virginia primary, to face Elaine Luria in rematch Clinton says she's working to send Trump 'back to the golf course full time' 5 things to watch in Tuesday's primaries MORE is set to host a virtual reception for Biden on July 9, according to an email from a Biden delegate obtained by The Hill.

A number of former 2020 Democratic contenders are also slated to hold events for the former vice president, including former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Pete ButtigiegOver 120,000 people signed up for Biden fundraiser with Obama Celebrities and politicians speak out over 90 percent cut in polling sites ahead of Kentucky primary Jimmy Kimmel announces summer leave amid blackface controversy MORE on July 7; Andrew Yang Andrew YangThe Hill's Campaign Report: Primary night in Kentucky and New York NY Democrats brace for primary night stunners Hillicon Valley: Patagonia latest company to pull ads from Facebook | Top EU officials call out China for hospital cyberattacks | Trump team pushes back on reports of TikTok, K-pop rally sabotage MORE on July 17; and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeRedistricting: 'The next decade of our democracy is on the ballot' in November Biden will help close out Texas Democrats' virtual convention: report O'Rourke on Texas reopening: 'Dangerous, dumb and weak' MORE (D-Texas) on June 29.

Other political figures set to take part in the events include Sen. Tammy Baldwin Tammy Suzanne BaldwinThe Hill's Coronavirus Report: Nano Vision CEO Steve Papermaster says we may need a new TSA-like institution for dealing with future pandemics; Fauci says Trump didn't seek a slowdown on testing Overnight Defense: Navy won't reinstate fired captain | Dems probe use of federal officers in DC | Air Force appoints woman as top noncommissioned officer Dems request watchdog probe use of federal law enforcement in DC during Floyd protests MORE (D-Wis.) on July 17 and former Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards on June 29.

Biden is also expected to be joined by celebrities, including "Star Wars" star Mark Hamill on June 30 and musician Willie Nelson on June 29.

The announcement comes after former President Obama joined Biden for a fundraiser on Tuesday, raking in more than $11 million. Additionally, Obama made news during the event, referring to Trump as "shambolic" and "mean spirited."

"What we have seen over the last couple of years is a White House enabled by Republicans in Congress and a media structure that supports them that has not just differed in terms of policy but has gone at the very foundations of who we are and who we should be," Obama said.

Biden leads Trump in a number of state and national level polls. The RealClearPolitics polling average shows Biden up 10.1 points.

The fundraising contest has also ramped up between the two campaigns. Trump and the Republican National Committee (RNC) brought in a combined record $74 million in May, but still fell behind Biden and the Democratic National Committee's (DNC) combined haul of $81 million.

The president and the RNC had about $265 million cash on hand at the beginning of June, while the Biden campaign and the DNC had roughly $130 million.