Dem-aligned group announces return to in-person canvassing in seven states

A Democratic-aligned group announced Thursday that it would return to in-person voter canvassing for candidates in seven states this weekend.

Progressive Turnout Project (PTP) said in a press release that volunteers would be on the ground in a number of battleground states including Maine, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Georgia, Iowa and Kansas.

The campaign is part of a $52.5 million investment the PTP has made in Democratic incumbents and candidates this election cycle.

All volunteers would be supplied with masks and hand sanitizer, and would take other necessary precautions required to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which has largely halted in-person gatherings around the country for months, according to the release.

"This is the most consequential election of our lifetimes," said Alex Morgan, the PTP's executive director. “Donald Trump Donald John TrumpTrump rally sparks self quarantine of dozens of Secret Service agents GOP: Trump needs a new plan Trump faces ObamaCare court deadline as political ground shifts MORE’s response to the pandemic and recent protests further prove that he is fundamentally incapable of doing his job. It’s essential that we get to work now by having the kind of early, face-to-face conversations that our research shows boost Democratic turnout.”

"If we want to take back the White House and flip the Senate, we have to organize early and launch our programs now instead of waiting for the fall," Morgan added.

"Safety comes first, and we're taking every precaution to protect the health of our staff and voters — including only going door-to-door once a metro area has met several public health criteria."

The campaign also cited a South Carolina-based infectious disease expert, Dr. Joseph F. John, who said that the PTP's canvassing efforts are "fully aligned to CDC, state, and local health guidance and best practices.”

The campaign will support dozens of Democratic House and Senate candidates both in safe seats and battleground districts, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezThe Hill's Campaign Report: Progressives feel momentum after primary night Bowman declares victory over Engel in New York primary as votes still counted Progressives riding high as votes tabulated in NY, Kentucky MORE (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarHorn of Africa politics come to Minneapolis The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump signs police reform executive order Omar announces father's death from coronavirus complications MORE (D-Minn.), Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), and others.

The group is also working to support former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenGOP: Trump needs a new plan Trump distracts from, fuels right-wing violence Biden to accept nomination in Milwaukee amid scaled-back convention MORE's (D) presidential bid.