Biden to accept nomination in Milwaukee amid scaled-back convention

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenJoe Biden wins New York primary The Memo: Trump's law and order bet falling flat Pro-Trump group ad questions Biden's mental fitness MORE is poised to accept the Democratic party’s nomination in Milwaukee at a scaled-back convention amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Democratic National Convention Committee (DNCC) announced Wednesday.

The convention will move from the Fiserv Forum to the smaller Wisconsin Center, a convention center located in downtown Milwaukee, for the four nights of programming between August 17 and 20.

“Leadership means being able to adapt to any situation,” DNC Chair Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE said in the announcement.

“That’s exactly what we’ve done with our convention. Unlike this president, Joe Biden and Democrats are committed to protecting the health and safety of the American people," he added.

Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said the presumptive presidential nominee intends to “proudly accept” the party’s nomination at the scaled-back convention.

The DNCC also said a “process is being developed” to ensure all delegates can cast their votes on matters, including on the presidential nomination, remotely during the convention.

DNC standing committee meetings will also take place virtually.

Specifics about delegate representation on the convention floor will be provided after public health officials complete their assessment of the trajectory of the pandemic and determine how many people can safely gather in person in August, the committee said.

This year’s convention will also eliminate large-scale events attended by thousands of people, including welcome receptions for media and delegates as well as an event for volunteers.

The DNCC said epidemiologist and infectious disease experts Dr. W Ian Lipking and Dr. Larry Brilliant will help advise the committee on efforts to protect the health and safety of convention staff, attendees and Wisconsin residents.

“Everything is on the line this November, which is why we must find creative and forward-looking ways to organize, mobilize, and unite our party around our shared values at the convention so that we can launch Joe Biden to victory this fall,” Joe Solmonese, CEO of the Democratic National Convention, said in the announcement.

Earlier this month the Republican National Committee (RNC) said it would be moving its convention to Jacksonville, Fla., from its originally planned location in Charlotte, N.C.

The GOP’s move followed a battle between President Trump Donald John TrumpBowman holds double-digit lead over Engel in NY primary McGrath leads Booker in Kentucky with results due next week NY Republican Chris Jacobs wins special election to replace Chris Collins MORE and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) over what a convention could look like amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cooper and Trump were unable to reach an agreement. The governor indicated he would not be able to commit to terms Trump had been demanding, including not restricting the crowd size and not requiring masks or spacing attendees.

The GOP’s official business will still take place in Charlotte, but most festivities, including Trump’s acceptance speech, will take place in Jacksonville, the party said.