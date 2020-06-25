Biden topping Trump in six swing states president carried in 2016: poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenGOP: Trump needs a new plan Trump distracts from, fuels right-wing violence Biden to accept nomination in Milwaukee amid scaled-back convention MORE holds substantial leads over President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump rally sparks self quarantine of dozens of Secret Service agents GOP: Trump needs a new plan Trump faces ObamaCare court deadline as political ground shifts MORE in several battleground states ahead of the 2020 election, according to a New York Times-Siena College survey released Thursday.

The poll showed Biden leading Trump by at least 6 points in North Carolina, Arizona, Florida, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, states that are considered critical to whoever wins the election in November. Trump won each of those states in 2016.

Biden holds commanding 11-point leads over Trump in Michigan and Wisconsin among registered voters. He also has a 10-point lead in Pennsylvania, as well as a 9-point advantage in North Carolina. He leads the president by 7 points in Arizona and 6 points in Florida.

The findings come as surveys continue to show Biden with solid leads over the president in head-to-head election matchups. A Times-Siena College survey released on Wednesday showed the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee with a 14-point lead nationally over Trump.

The new surveys show that Trump continues to fare better in relatively white battleground states. But they also show Biden's standing improving. A Time-Siena survey released last October showed the former vice president with an advantage of just 2 percentage points across the same six swing states. Biden's lead across those states is now 9 points, the Times noted.

Just 42 percent of voters surveyed approve of Trump's handling of the presidency, while 54 percent disapprove it. The survey also shows that many voters in the battleground states do not approve of how Trump has handled the coronavirus and the protests that swept the nation following the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

Forty-one percent said they approved of the president's handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, while just 31 percent said they approved how Trump has addressed the demonstrations against racial injustice. Though a majority of voters (56 percent) still say they approve of Trump's handling of the economy.

Trump's advantage with white voters has substantially diminished, according to the poll. The president leads Biden by 4 points among that demographic. The figure represents a significant shift from a similar survey from last year, which found the president with a 12-point lead.

Biden holds sizable leads over Trump among Black and Hispanic voters. He's also leading the president by 19 points among women, the new polls found.

The Times-Siena College poll was conducted between June 8 and June 18 among a population of 3,870 registered voters across Pennsylvania, Michigan, Florida, Arizona, Wisconsin and North Carolina. The margin of error is 1.8 percentage points.