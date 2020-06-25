Fiorina planning to vote for Biden

Carly Fiorina, the former 2016 Republican presidential candidate and CEO of Hewlett-Packard, said in an interview published Thursday that she intends to vote for Democrat Joe Biden Joe BidenGOP: Trump needs a new plan Trump distracts from, fuels right-wing violence Biden to accept nomination in Milwaukee amid scaled-back convention MORE this November.

Fiorina, who was also briefly Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzNASA names DC headquarters after agency's first Black female engineer Mary W. Jackson A new age of lies? Trump administration ending support for 7 Texas testing sites as coronavirus cases spike MORE’s (R-Texas) prospective running mate in 2016, said she will not vote third party and that she’s been discouraged by President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump rally sparks self quarantine of dozens of Secret Service agents GOP: Trump needs a new plan Trump faces ObamaCare court deadline as political ground shifts MORE’s conduct in office.

“I’ve been very clear that I can’t support Donald Trump,” Fiorina said in an interview on The Atlantic’s “The Ticket” podcast. “And elections are binary choices.”

“As citizens, our vote is more than a check on a box. You know, it’s a statement about where we want to go, and I think what we need now actually is real leadership that can unify the country,” she added. “I am encouraged that Joe Biden is a person of humility and empathy and character. I think he’s demonstrated that through his life. And I think we need humility and empathy everywhere in public life right now. And I think character counts.”

While Fiorina’s endorsement of the former vice president will likely be dismissed, she has solid conservative bona fides. Fiorina ran as a Tea Party candidate for Senate in California in 2010 and voted for Trump in 2016 even after he famously mocked her 2016 campaign by remarking “Look at that face! Would anyone vote for that? Can you imagine that, the face of our next president?” The comment was widely derided as sexist.

Her announcement that she will vote for Biden comes at a time when the White House is facing fire on multiple fronts. The Trump administration has been panned for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the president’s rhetoric regarding protesters demonstrating against police brutality and systemic racism, and detractors say the White House is painting rosy pictures of a sluggish economy with a still-high unemployment rate of 13.3 percent.

Fiorina said she was disappointed that fewer Republicans were speaking out against Trump but recognized they have to remain ingratiated with his fired-up base of voters, whom they’ll need to keep their own seats.

“I’ve been public in my disappointment about how few politicians have been willing to stand up and speak on values and principles,” she said. “But I understand it if you’re in politics, sadly. So I—people, I think, are tired of politics and politicians and whether they’re Democrats or Republicans. If you’re in politics, as Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonThe Hill's Campaign Report: Progressives feel momentum after primary night Prince Harry and Meghan sign with speaking agency that represents Obamas Trump campaign communications director dismisses poll showing Biden up by 14 points MORE used to say, you’re in it to win it.”