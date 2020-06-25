Biden widens lead to 9 points over Trump in CNBC survey

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenGOP: Trump needs a new plan Trump distracts from, fuels right-wing violence Biden to accept nomination in Milwaukee amid scaled-back convention MORE has opened up a 9-point lead over President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump rally sparks self quarantine of dozens of Secret Service agents GOP: Trump needs a new plan Trump faces ObamaCare court deadline as political ground shifts MORE in a new CNBC-All America Economic Survey released on Thursday, the latest poll to show the former vice president with a widening advantage in the race for the White House.

The poll shows Biden garnering 47 percent of the vote, while Trump takes 38 percent. A similar poll conducted in April found the former vice president leading Trump by 5 points, 44 percent to 39 percent.

The poll is among a growing number of surveys showing Biden with a growing lead in the race. A New York Times-Siena College poll released on Wednesday found him leading Trump by a staggering 14 points, while a Fox News poll out last week put Biden ahead by 12 points.

The former vice president’s current advantage in the RealClearPolitics polling average is 10 points.

Trump’s overall approval rating in the CNBC-All America Economic Survey also tanked, dropping from 46 percent in April to 39 percent this month. That decrease puts his approval rating underwater once again, at negative 13 percentage points.

On only one issue — the economy — does Trump lead Biden. Forty-four percent of those surveyed said that the president has the best policies when it comes to the economy, compared to 38 percent who preferred Biden’s proposals.

Still, the poll shows a decline in Trump’s approval rating on the economy. In April, 52 percent said they approved of the president’s handling of the economy. His disapproval rating on that front ticked up from 38 percent in April to 46 percent in June.

On other issues, including racial equality, police reform, health care and the coronavirus, Biden led Trump by double digits, according to the poll. On issues like immigration and dealings with China — two issues that Trump has put at the center of his political career — Biden holds razor-thin leads.

The CNBC-All America Economic Survey polled 800 Americans nationwide from June 19 to 22. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.