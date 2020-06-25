GOP candidate says his N.C. win not a referendum on Trump

Republican House candidate Madison Cawthorn said his primary win in North Carolina is not a referendum on President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump rally sparks self quarantine of dozens of Secret Service agents GOP: Trump needs a new plan Trump faces ObamaCare court deadline as political ground shifts MORE, who officially backed a different candidate in the race.

Cawthorn, a 24-year old businessman, attributed his defeat of Lynda Bennett, a real estate agent and GOP activist, to a “superior ground game, a more compelling message, and really, just being able to keep all politics local,” he told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends”

Bennett had been endorsed by the president and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsThe Hill's Campaign Report: Progressives feel momentum after primary night Pence confidant helps 24-year-old beat Trump-backed candidate Madison Cawthorn defeats Trump pick in race to succeed Meadows MORE, who previously held the congressional seat up for election. Cawthorn said he saw Trump’s support of his opponent as a “significant push for her to get closer to victory.”

“I, by no means, think that this was a referendum on Trump, the fact that I won,” he said. “I absolutely support our president and I know the overwhelming majority of my voters do.”

The Republican candidate said he doesn’t hold “any ill will towards any of them” for striving to get Trump’s endorsement. He said he spoke to the president after his win over the phone and they “are looking forward to having a very productive working relationship.”

“He defined our victory as beautiful,” Cawthorn said. “And I'll tell you, he was just a — he was as gracious as he could have been. He's invited me up to the White House, so I'm really looking forward to get to go see him in the Oval.”

Cawthorn’s win a rare instance of a primary candidate backed by Trump losing. While Bennett had gained the endorsements of main names in the district, Cawthorn won the support of a series of local officials.

The candidate is the heavy favorite to win the general election, as Meadows had won his seat by more than 20 points in 2018.

One of Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceThe Hill's Campaign Report: Progressives feel momentum after primary night Trump celebrates ruling on Flynn case Trump administration ending support for 7 Texas testing sites as coronavirus cases spike MORE’s closest confidants Bill Smith wrote in a Facebook post that his political consulting firm Sheridan Strategy Group contributed to Cawthorn’s win against the Trump-backed candidate.