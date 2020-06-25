Lincoln Project releases new pro-Biden ad in swing states

An anti-Trump Republican super PAC launched an ad promoting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenGOP: Trump needs a new plan Trump distracts from, fuels right-wing violence Biden to accept nomination in Milwaukee amid scaled-back convention MORE that will run in four key swing states starting Thursday.

The Lincoln Project’s ad touts the former vice president as a leader who can “restore our decency,” while slamming Trump as a divisive and ineffective leader.

“Joe Biden is a strong, caring leader who can guide us out of the hell Americans find ourselves in,” John Weaver, co-founder of The Lincoln Project, said in a statement. “It’s imperative Joe Biden wins this November.”

Biden is the clear choice when it comes to compassionate and decent leadership. In a battle of heart, mind, and character @JoeBiden wins by a landslide. We need to ensure that’s reflected in the vote this November. pic.twitter.com/338AECInep — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 25, 2020

The ad quotes former presidents of both parties, including Presidents Reagan, Clinton, George W. Bush and Obama. The ad juxtaposes the other presidents, who the ad says rise in “moments of crisis… to hear our pain… and lead us forward,” with Trump’s comments and actions in response to recent nationwide protests over police brutality.

The ad will run in Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Michigan — four states Trump narrowly carried in 2016 and Democrats are pushing to flip for Biden in November.

This is the second pro-Biden ad the group has released, following one titled “Ready” that was released in April. The Lincoln Project has also launched numerous ads attacking Trump, including over his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump has railed against the group, which was co-founded by attorney George Conway George Thomas ConwayLincoln Project hits Trump on testing 'confession' Lincoln Project launches new ad hitting Trump over rally turnout Lincoln Project launches new ad hitting Trump over China policies MORE, who is married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayConway defends Trump's COVID-19 language after saying it was 'offensive' Trump again refers to coronavirus as 'kung flu' Lincoln Project hits Trump on testing 'confession' MORE.

Trump last month called the members of the group “RINO” Republicans, using the acronym meaning Republican Only in Name, and “losers.”

After Trump’s public Twitter attack, the group said it had its biggest day of fundraising.

Biden isn’t the only Democrat the group is endorsing. The Lincoln Project endorsed former Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockThe Hill's Campaign Report: Progressives feel momentum after primary night Lincoln Project backs Bullock in Montana Senate race The Hill's Campaign Report: Supreme Court ignites an election year battle over immigration MORE (D) on Wednesday in his campaign for the state’s Senate race, and rolled out a digital ad touting the Democrat.

Bullock won the primary in his state earlier this month and will face incumbent Sen. Steve Daines Steven (Steve) David DainesThe Hill's Campaign Report: Progressives feel momentum after primary night Lincoln Project backs Bullock in Montana Senate race The Hill's Campaign Report: Supreme Court ignites an election year battle over immigration MORE (R) in November in a race The Cook Political Report moved to a “toss up” last week.