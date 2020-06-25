The Hill's Campaign Report: Democrats zero in on health care as Obamacare lawsuit nears key deadline

Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, your daily rundown on all the latest news in the 2020 presidential, Senate and House races. Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe.
We’re Julia Manchester, Max Greenwood and Jonathan Easley. Here’s what we’re watching today on the campaign trail.
LEADING THE DAY: Trump, Biden battle over Pennsylvania
President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump rally sparks self quarantine of dozens of Secret Service agents GOP: Trump needs a new plan Trump faces ObamaCare court deadline as political ground shifts MORE and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenGOP: Trump needs a new plan Trump distracts from, fuels right-wing violence Biden to accept nomination in Milwaukee amid scaled-back convention MORE on Thursday turned their attention to voters in Pennsylvania, a critical battleground state that will play a major role in determining who wins the White House in 2020.
Biden traveled to Lancaster, Penn., to hammer Trump on health care. The Trump campaign swung back, accusing Biden of supporting energy policies that would devastate the state’s economy.
In his speech from the Pennsylvania city, Biden hammered the Trump administration, which faces a deadline today to file a legal brief in a case that aims to dismantle ObamaCare.
The former vice president focused heavily on the coronavirus, as Texas, Arizona and Florida struggle to contain new and serious outbreaks.
“If Donald Trump prevails in court, insurers would be allowed to strip away coverage or jack up premiums — simply because of their battle with the coronavirus," Biden said. "Those survivors, having struggled and won the fight of their lives, would have their peace of mind stolen away at the moment they need it most. They would live their lives caught in a vise between Donald Trump’s twin legacies: his failure to protect the American people from the coronavirus, and his heartless crusade to take health care protections away from American families," he continued.
Meanwhile, Priorities USA, the largest Democratic super PAC, released an ad on Thursday attacking Trump over his efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
The Trump campaign sought to turn the focus on a local issue in Pennsylvania, blasting Biden for a “war on fracking” it said would cost Pennsylvanians more than a half-million jobs.
“There’s a reason why Biden oversaw the worst economic 'recovery' since the Great Depression – he just doesn’t get it," the campaign said. "
"Biden cannot both embrace the radical left’s crusade to ban fossil fuels while simultaneously promising Pennsylvania’s fracking workers that their jobs are safe. That contradiction explains in part why Joe Biden hasn’t held a press conference in 84 days: he has no good answer.”
In 2016, Trump famously became the first Republican presidential nominee to turn the state red since 1988. Biden has opened up a 6 point lead in the Keystone State, according to the RealClearPolitics average.
— Jonathan Easley
Republicans say President Trump should make a course correction and shift his strategy after a series of dismal polls showed him badly trailing presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. The Hill's Alexander Bolton reports.
Biden is expanding his campaign team in North Carolina, Wisconsin and Nevada. Democrats are eager to flip North Carolina and Wisconsin back to blue after Trump won both states in 2016. They’re also fighting to maintain their edge in Nevada, after Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonThe Hill's Campaign Report: Progressives feel momentum after primary night Prince Harry and Meghan sign with speaking agency that represents Obamas Trump campaign communications director dismisses poll showing Biden up by 14 points MORE won the state by only 2 points in 2016. The Hill’s Tal Axelrod reports.
Carly Fiorina, the former CEO of Hewlett-Packard and a 2016 candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, said that she plans to vote for Biden in November, insisting that she cannot support Trump but would not vote for a third-party candidate. “I’ve been very clear that I can’t support Donald Trump,” Fiorina said in an interview on The Atlantic’s “The Ticket” podcast. “And elections are binary choices.” Tal Reports.
Biden is poised to accept the Democratic party’s nomination in Milwaukee at a scaled-back convention amid the coronavirus pandemic. Rebecca reports.
Charles Booker has taken the statewide lead in Kentucky’s contested Democratic Senate primary, pulling ahead of longtime frontrunner Amy McGrath after the latest update to the vote count (per The New York Times). The state lawmaker and progressive-backed Senate hopeful now leads McGrath 43.5 percent to 40 percent.
The conservative Club for Growth is flexing its financial muscle this year, doling out millions of dollars to conservative congressional candidates and outspending most other outside groups as it looks to help the GOP keep control of the Senate and improve Republican chances in the House. Tal reports.
Steve Israel: “New York primary elections signify next generation of political leaders”
Mark Rozell and Paul Goldman: “Why Joe Biden should pledge to serve just one term”
The progressive group Acronym is rolling out its first wave of digital ads in a planned $11 million voter registration and turnout effort in eight key battleground states. The initial ad buy is worth $250,000 and covers several dozen digital ads on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat. The Hill’s Max Greenwood reports.
CNBC/ALL AMERICA ECONOMIC SURVEY – PRESIDENTIAL
Biden: 47% (+3)
Trump: 38% (-1)
NEW YORK TIMES/SIENA COLLEGE:
Biden: 48%
Trump: 41%
Biden: 47%
Trump: 41%
Biden: 47%
Trump: 36%
Biden: 49%
Trump: 40%
Biden: 50%
Trump: 40%
Biden: 49%
Trump: 38%
Kelly: 47%
McSally: 38%
Peters: 41%
James: 31%
Cunningham: 42%
Tillis: 39%
June 30:
Colorado primaries
Oklahoma primaries
Utah primaries
July 7:
New Jersey primaries
Delaware primaries
July 11:
Louisiana primaries
July 14:
Alabama primary runoffs
Texas primary runoffs
Maine primaries
Aug. 4:
Arizona primaries
Kansas primaries
Michigan primaries
Missouri primaries
Washington primaries
Aug. 11:
Connecticut primaries
Minnesota primaries
Vermont primaries
Wisconsin primaries
Georgia primary runoffs
Aug. 18:
Alaska primaries
Florida primaries
Wyoming primaries
Aug. 17-20:
Democratic National Convention
Aug. 24-27:
Republican National Convention
Sept. 1:
Massachusetts primaries
Sept. 8:
New Hampshire primaries
Rhode Island primaries
Sept. 15:
Delaware primaries
Sept. 29:
First presidential debate
Oct. 7:
Vice presidential debate
Oct. 15:
Second presidential debate
Oct. 22:
Third presidential debate