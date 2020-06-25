The Hill's Campaign Report: Democrats zero in on health care as Obamacare lawsuit nears key deadline

Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, your daily rundown on all the latest news in the 2020 presidential, Senate and House races. Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe.

We're Julia Manchester, Max Greenwood and Jonathan Easley. Here's what we're watching today on the campaign trail.

LEADING THE DAY: Trump, Biden battle over Pennsylvania

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump rally sparks self quarantine of dozens of Secret Service agents GOP: Trump needs a new plan Trump faces ObamaCare court deadline as political ground shifts MORE and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenGOP: Trump needs a new plan Trump distracts from, fuels right-wing violence Biden to accept nomination in Milwaukee amid scaled-back convention MORE on Thursday turned their attention to voters in Pennsylvania, a critical battleground state that will play a major role in determining who wins the White House in 2020.

Biden traveled to Lancaster, Penn., to hammer Trump on health care. The Trump campaign swung back, accusing Biden of supporting energy policies that would devastate the state’s economy.

In his speech from the Pennsylvania city, Biden hammered the Trump administration, which faces a deadline today to file a legal brief in a case that aims to dismantle ObamaCare.

The former vice president focused heavily on the coronavirus, as Texas, Arizona and Florida struggle to contain new and serious outbreaks.

“If Donald Trump prevails in court, insurers would be allowed to strip away coverage or jack up premiums — simply because of their battle with the coronavirus," Biden said. "Those survivors, having struggled and won the fight of their lives, would have their peace of mind stolen away at the moment they need it most. They would live their lives caught in a vise between Donald Trump’s twin legacies: his failure to protect the American people from the coronavirus, and his heartless crusade to take health care protections away from American families," he continued.

Meanwhile, Priorities USA, the largest Democratic super PAC, released an ad on Thursday attacking Trump over his efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

The Trump campaign sought to turn the focus on a local issue in Pennsylvania, blasting Biden for a “war on fracking” it said would cost Pennsylvanians more than a half-million jobs.

“There’s a reason why Biden oversaw the worst economic 'recovery' since the Great Depression – he just doesn’t get it," the campaign said. "

"Biden cannot both embrace the radical left’s crusade to ban fossil fuels while simultaneously promising Pennsylvania’s fracking workers that their jobs are safe. That contradiction explains in part why Joe Biden hasn’t held a press conference in 84 days: he has no good answer.”

In 2016, Trump famously became the first Republican presidential nominee to turn the state red since 1988. Biden has opened up a 6 point lead in the Keystone State, according to the RealClearPolitics average.

— Jonathan Easley

FROM THE TRAIL:

Republicans say President Trump should make a course correction and shift his strategy after a series of dismal polls showed him badly trailing presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. The Hill's Alexander Bolton reports.

Biden is expanding his campaign team in North Carolina, Wisconsin and Nevada. Democrats are eager to flip North Carolina and Wisconsin back to blue after Trump won both states in 2016. They’re also fighting to maintain their edge in Nevada, after Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonThe Hill's Campaign Report: Progressives feel momentum after primary night Prince Harry and Meghan sign with speaking agency that represents Obamas Trump campaign communications director dismisses poll showing Biden up by 14 points MORE won the state by only 2 points in 2016. The Hill’s Tal Axelrod reports.

Carly Fiorina, the former CEO of Hewlett-Packard and a 2016 candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, said that she plans to vote for Biden in November, insisting that she cannot support Trump but would not vote for a third-party candidate. “I’ve been very clear that I can’t support Donald Trump,” Fiorina said in an interview on The Atlantic’s “The Ticket” podcast. “And elections are binary choices.” Tal Reports.

Biden is poised to accept the Democratic party’s nomination in Milwaukee at a scaled-back convention amid the coronavirus pandemic. Rebecca reports.

CONGRESS AND THE STATES:

Charles Booker has taken the statewide lead in Kentucky’s contested Democratic Senate primary, pulling ahead of longtime frontrunner Amy McGrath after the latest update to the vote count (per The New York Times). The state lawmaker and progressive-backed Senate hopeful now leads McGrath 43.5 percent to 40 percent.

The conservative Club for Growth is flexing its financial muscle this year, doling out millions of dollars to conservative congressional candidates and outspending most other outside groups as it looks to help the GOP keep control of the Senate and improve Republican chances in the House. Tal reports.

MONEY WATCH:

The progressive group Acronym is rolling out its first wave of digital ads in a planned $11 million voter registration and turnout effort in eight key battleground states. The initial ad buy is worth $250,000 and covers several dozen digital ads on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat. The Hill’s Max Greenwood reports.

POLL WATCH:

CNBC/ALL AMERICA ECONOMIC SURVEY – PRESIDENTIAL

Biden: 47% (+3)

Trump: 38% (-1)

NEW YORK TIMES/SIENA COLLEGE:

ARIZONA PRESIDENTIAL

Biden: 48%

Trump: 41%

FLORIDA PRESIDENTIAL

Biden: 47%

Trump: 41%

MICHIGAN PRESIDENTIAL

Biden: 47%

Trump: 36%

NORTH CAROLINA PRESIDENTIAL

Biden: 49%

Trump: 40%

PENNSYLVANIA PRESIDENTIAL

Biden: 50%

Trump: 40%

WISCONSIN PRESIDENTIAL

Biden: 49%

Trump: 38%

ARIZONA SENATE

Kelly: 47%

McSally: 38%

MICHIGAN SENATE

Peters: 41%

James: 31%

NORTH CAROLINA SENATE

Cunningham: 42%

Tillis: 39%

MARK YOUR CALENDARS:

June 30:

Colorado primaries

Oklahoma primaries

Utah primaries

July 7:

New Jersey primaries

Delaware primaries

July 11:

Louisiana primaries

July 14:

Alabama primary runoffs

Texas primary runoffs

Maine primaries

Aug. 4:

Arizona primaries

Kansas primaries

Michigan primaries

Missouri primaries

Washington primaries

Aug. 11:

Connecticut primaries

Minnesota primaries

Vermont primaries

Wisconsin primaries

Georgia primary runoffs

Aug. 18:

Alaska primaries

Florida primaries

Wyoming primaries

Aug. 17-20:

Democratic National Convention

Aug. 24-27:

Republican National Convention

Sept. 1:

Massachusetts primaries

Sept. 8:

New Hampshire primaries

Rhode Island primaries

Sept. 15:

Delaware primaries

Sept. 29:

First presidential debate

Oct. 7:

Vice presidential debate

Oct. 15:

Second presidential debate

Oct. 22:

Third presidential debate