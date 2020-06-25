Fox News polls: Trump, Biden neck-and-neck in Georgia, North Carolina, Texas

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump rally sparks self quarantine of dozens of Secret Service agents GOP: Trump needs a new plan Trump faces ObamaCare court deadline as political ground shifts MORE trails his presumptive Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenGOP: Trump needs a new plan Trump distracts from, fuels right-wing violence Biden to accept nomination in Milwaukee amid scaled-back convention MORE (D), in several key states, according to Fox News polls released Thursday evening.

His greatest deficit behind Biden is in Florida, where a Fox News poll found the president trailing his rival by 9 points, 49 percent to 40 percent, up from a 3-point gap in Biden's favor in April. The former vice president's lead is even greater, 11 percent, among those "extremely" committed to voting this fall in the state.

Biden holds strong demographic advantages in the poll, including among Florida's sizable Hispanic population (17 points ahead of the president) and among younger voters (30 points). Biden also leads Trump among women in the state with an 18-point advantage.

In Georgia, Biden's lead is slimmer (47 percent to 45 percent) and falls within the poll's margin of error. Still, the vice president holds several key leads in among various groups of voters in the state: Biden has the support of 83 percent of Georgia's Black voters, according to the poll, and his also supported by 62 percent of all millennial voters and 56 percent of suburban voters.

The president's key advantage in Georgia lies among those "extremely" motivated to vote this fall, as 71 percent of Republicans feel this way compared to 65 percent of Democrats, according to Fox News.

Biden holds a similar two-point lead in North Carolina, where he also leads Trump 47 percent to 45 percent. Trump strongly leads Biden among white voters in the state, but holds just a two-point advantage among voters over 65, which tend to vote Republican.

The former vice president holds identical support among Black voters in North Carolina (83 percent) as he does in Georgia. That similarity is repeated among suburban voters, 56 percent of whom support Biden in both states. Biden's lead among millennials in North Carolina sits at 52 percent to Trump's 36 percent.

Another poll shows Biden leading Trump in the traditionally red stronghold of Texas, though just by one percentage point: 45 percent to 44 percent. In the state, Biden leads heavily among Black voters (85 percent) and Hispanic voters (62 percent) while significantly trailing Trump among whites.

Biden also holds crucial double-digit leads among independent voters in all four states: In Florida he leads the incumbent Republican by 22 points, in Georgia he leads by 17 points, in Texas he leads by 22 points and in North Carolina he leads by 20 points.

The Fox News polls surveyed 1,010 voters registered in Florida, 1,001 voters in Texas, 1,013 voters in Georgia, and 1,012 voters in North Carolina. The margin of error in all four polls was 3 percentage points.