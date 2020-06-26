Karl Rove says Trump is 'behind' in presidential race

Longtime GOP strategist Karl Rove Karl Christian RoveKarl Rove: The days of 'lock 'em up and throw away the key' are long gone Longtime GOP Rep. Steve King defeated in Iowa primary Five things to watch in Tuesday's primaries MORE acknowledged Friday that President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump administration calls for Supreme Court to strike down ObamaCare Trump says there will be 'retribution' for those who deface monuments White House task force tracking coronavirus spikes even as Trump says virus is 'going away': report MORE is on his back foot heading into the general election, but said it's possible for him to regain ground before November.

“Let’s be honest about it: The president is behind today,” Rove said on Fox News's "America's Newsroom," referring to a slate of recent polls showing Trump trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden Joe BidenFox News polls: Trump, Biden neck and neck in Georgia, North Carolina, Texas A Gen Z awakening at the ballot box Verizon says it will pull ads from Facebook, Instagram MORE nationally and in several key states.

“These things happen in campaigns,” Rove said. “The question is not, ‘Where are the polls today,’ but, ‘What does the president need to do in order to regain the advantage?’”

Rove, who has acknowledged informally advising Trump's campaign manager, weighed in amid GOP handwringing over the campaign’s messaging at a time of several converging crises.

Several Republican lawmakers have voiced concerns over the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and mass protests over systemic racism and police brutality.

“I think right now obviously Trump has a problem with the middle of the electorate, with independents, and they’re the people who are going to decide a national election,” Senate Majority Whip John Thune John Randolph ThuneGOP: Trump needs a new plan Police reform in limbo after Senate setback Hillicon Valley: Justice Department announces superseding indictment against WikiLeaks' Assange | Facebook ad boycott gains momentum | FBI sees spike in coronavirus-related cyber threats | Boston city government bans facial recognition technology MORE (R-S.D.) said Wednesday.

“I think he can win those back, but it will probably require not only a message that deals with substance and policy, but I think a message that conveys a perhaps different tone,” he added.

Trump appeared to compound on those concerns during a Thursday town hall in which he declined to specify his goals for a second term.

“What does he want to do next? No president gets reelected by simply saying, ‘I’ve done a good job,’” Rove said, adding Trump “needs to get a better answer” when asked what he intends to accomplish.

“You can’t win unless you’ve got a disciplined, focused campaign strategy,” he said. “And these polls point to the president and his team needing to reexamine what they’re doing and come up with a better game plan.”