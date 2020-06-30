Kendra Horn wins Democratic House primary in Oklahoma

Rep. Kendra Horn Kendra Suzanne HornHuman Rights Campaign rolls out congressional endorsements on Equality Act anniversary The 14 Democrats who broke with their party on coronavirus relief vote Congress must return to session MORE (D-Okla.) won the Democratic primary in her Oklahoma City-area district on Tuesday as she seeks a second term in one of the most contested House races in November.

The former attorney and ex-Congressional staffer prevailed after only facing nominal opposition in the Democratic primary.

But Horn is likely to face a tight reelection bid after prevailing over then-Rep. Steve Russell Steven (Steve) Dane RussellBloomberg builds momentum on Capitol Hill with new endorsements The 31 Trump districts that will determine the next House majority 5 themes to watch for in 2020 fight for House MORE (R) by only about 1.5 points in 2018, eking out a win in a Republican-leaning district that President Trump Donald John TrumpTop intelligence officials release statements criticizing leaking of Russian bounties information Russian bounty intel was included in Trump's daily briefing: reports Senators will have access to intelligence on Russian bounties on US troops MORE won by about 13 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Horn became the first Democrat elected from the district in over four decades. She has accumulated a hefty war chest of $2.3 million in anticipation of a tough battle to retain her seat.

The Oklahoma Democrat is on the National Republican Congressional Committee's list of top Democratic targets, and Republicans are confident their voters will turn out in force in a presidential cycle with President Trump at the top of the ticket.