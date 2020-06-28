Trump predicts 'big' win in November, pointing to 'silent majority'

President Trump Donald John TrumpFour men charged for trying to tear down Andrew Jackson statue in DC Video shows workers removed social distancing signs before Trump Tulsa rally: WaPo Biden slams Trump for not sanctioning Russia over Afghan militant 'bounties' intelligence MORE predicted Sunday that he will have a “big win” in November due to a “silent majority.”

“THE VAST SILENT MAJORITY IS ALIVE AND WELL!!! We will win this Election big. Nobody wants a Low IQ person in charge of our Country, and Sleepy Joe is definitely a Low IQ person!,” Trump tweeted Sunday morning.

The president’s tweet slamming presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden slams Trump for not sanctioning Russia over Afghan militant 'bounties' intelligence Why Biden's big lead should worry Democrats White House goes through dizzying change in staff MORE, comes as the Democratic candidate has been beating Trump in recent polls, including surveys of key swing states Trump will need to win again in November to keep control of the White House.

Fox News polls released Thursday found Biden leading Trump in several swing states, including a 9-point lead in Florida. The Fox News polls also found Trump neck-and-neck with Biden in Georgia, Texas and North Carolina.

Biden is leading Trump by more than 9 points nationally, according to a RealClearPolitics average of recent polls.

Trump, however, similarly lagged in polls months out from the 2016 election which he went on to win.

Biden’s lead in recent polls comes amid the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide protests over police brutality and racial inequality. Trump critics have seized on the president's response to the two crises.

Both candidates also halted their in-person campaign events for months amid the pandemic, but Trump restarted his typical campaign activities earlier this month, including rallies where attendees are not required to wear face coverings or follow social distancing guidelines as recommended by Trump administration officials.

A spokesperson for the Biden campaign was not immediately available for comment.