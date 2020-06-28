Biden campaign says 36 percent of senior staff are people of color, Trump campaign has 25 percent

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden slams Trump for not sanctioning Russia over Afghan militant 'bounties' intelligence Why Biden's big lead should worry Democrats White House goes through dizzying change in staff MORE's campaign has more people of color among its senior staff than President Trump Donald John TrumpFour men charged for trying to tear down Andrew Jackson statue in DC Video shows workers removed social distancing signs before Trump Tulsa rally: WaPo Biden slams Trump for not sanctioning Russia over Afghan militant 'bounties' intelligence MORE's reelection effort, according to data regarding the diversity of their staffs.

Thirty-five percent of Biden’s full-time staff are people of color, the campaign told The Hill Sunday. Among senior staff, 36 percent are people of color, according to the campaign.

By comparison, 25 percent of President Trump’s campaign’s senior staff are people of color, the campaign told The Hill.

The Trump campaign did not release information regarding the percentage of people of color on its full-time staff.

Both campaigns also said a small majority of their full-time and senior staff are women.

The Biden campaign said that 53 percent of full-time staff and 58 percent of senior staff identify as female. According to the Trump campaign, 52 percent of full-time staff are women and 56 percent of senior staff are women.

Senior staff includes department heads, senior advisors, deputy campaign managers, and senior consultants who spend the majority of their time on the campaign, according to the Biden campaign.

Biden’s campaign said it is still continuing the hiring process and expects to add key leaders across the campaign.

Biden’s campaign released the data after he was pressed about the information during a town hall focusing on issues affecting Asian American and Pacific Islander communities, according to CNN.

"We'll release the diversity data today when we get off this call. We'll call you, and the fact of the matter is we have a very diverse staff. And we have a diverse staff that goes across the board, in high level and senior positions," Biden reportedly said during the town hall.