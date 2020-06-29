PPP poll finds Biden leading in Georgia

Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden's record-setting tax increases will take your money — and your job Cable networks pooling convention coverage to reduce number of employees Biden on Trump sharing video of protester shouting 'white power': He 'has picked a side' MORE has opened up a 4-point lead over President Trump Donald John TrumpIntelligence suggests Russian bounties led to deaths of several US troops in Afghanistan: report Obama called Philonise Floyd before brother's memorial service: NYT President Trump tries to cover his tracks by attacking the rule of law MORE in Georgia, according to a new poll released on Monday, suggesting that the former vice president is making gains in a state long considered a safe bet for Republicans.

The survey, commissioned by the group End Citizens United and fielded by the Democratic-leaning firm Public Policy Polling (PPP), shows Biden garnering 49 percent of the vote in Georgia, while Trump takes 45 percent. Six percent of those surveyed are undecided.

National Journal's Hotline first reported the results of the poll.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poll is another sign that Trump’s reelection prospects are on increasingly shaky ground. A Democratic hasn’t won a presidential contest in Georgia since 1992, and Trump carried the state in 2016 by 5 points.

But Democrats argue that a changing demographic and political landscape in the state has put it in play. In 2018, Democrat Stacey Abrams came within 2 points of beating Republican Brian Kemp in the race for Georgia governor. That same year, Democrat Lucy McBath Lucia (Lucy) Kay McBathIf Georgia primary was an attempt at voter suppression, it failed badly Floyd's brother urges Congress to take action The Hill's Campaign Report: Bad polling data is piling up for Trump MORE ousted former Rep. Karen Handel Karen Christine HandelJon Ossoff to challenge David Perdue after winning Georgia Democratic primary The Hill's Campaign Report: Bad polling data is piling up for Trump Ossoff within reach of Democratic Senate nomination in Georgia, but counting continues MORE (R) in the state’s 6th Congressional District.

This year, Biden’s campaign is pushing to make the state a battleground in the presidential election. Meanwhile, Democrats are eying Georgia’s two Senate seats in an effort to expand their path to the majority.

The PPP survey released on Monday shows that Trump is still viewed more favorably than Biden in the state — but not by much. Forty-four percent of respondents reported a favorable view of the president, compared to 49 percent who view him unfavorably.

Biden, on the other hand, garners favorable reviews from 41 percent of respondents, while 48 percent said they view him unfavorably. Another 11 percent said they are still unsure about their impressions of Biden, while 7 percent said they are unsure about their feelings on Trump.

The End Citizens United-PPP poll surveyed 734 Georgia voters from June 25 to 26. It has a margin of sampling error of 3.6 percentage points.