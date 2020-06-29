Celebrities fundraise for Markey ahead of Massachusetts Senate primary

A number of high-profile celebrities are pulling out the fundraising stops for incumbent Sen. Ed Markey Edward (Ed) John MarkeyNASA names DC headquarters after agency's first Black female engineer Mary W. Jackson Progressives riding high as votes tabulated in NY, Kentucky Overnight Defense: Navy won't reinstate fired captain | Dems probe use of federal officers in DC | Air Force appoints woman as top noncommissioned officer MORE (D-Mass.) ahead of his primary against Rep. Joe Kennedy Joseph (Joe) Patrick KennedyProgressives riding high as votes tabulated in NY, Kentucky What Jean Kennedy Smith taught me about the 'Camelot' dynasty Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy says Patriots 'should sign' Kaepernick MORE III (D-Mass.).

The celebrities include singer Carole King, who campaigned for Markey in 2014; actress and environmental advocate Jane Fonda; and actor Michael Douglas.

Markey's campaign sent out three separate emails from the celebrities asking supporters to make a donation to the senator ahead of the Federal Election Commission's deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

The effort comes as Markey lags behind Kennedy in fundraising two months out from the Bay State's Democratic Senate primary. Kennedy had $6.2 million in cash on hand at the end of the last fundraising quarter, while Markey had $4.4 million in the bank.

However, the financial race between the two candidates is expected to heat up ahead of the race. The Boston Globe first reported last month that the outside group, Environment Massachusetts, would spend $200,000 on print and digital advertisements for Markey, who is the co-author of the Green New Deal.

Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis John LewisPence says leaders of Black Lives Matter movement have 'radical left' agenda New nonprofit aims to rename Edmund Pettus Bridge after John Lewis It's time for a third Reconstruction MORE (D-Ga.) sent out a fundraising email for Kennedy on Friday.

Markey has trailed Kennedy in a number of public polls conducted ahead of the race. A University of Massachusetts-Lowell survey conducted at the end of April showed Kennedy leading Markey by two points.

Both candidates are running on progressive platforms, with Markey touting his stances on issues like the Green New Deal, while Kennedy has run on bringing a fresh perspective and change to the Senate.

Markey has referred to Kennedy as "progressive in name only," while Kennedy has touted endorsements from leading progressives, including the co-chair of the House Progressive Caucus, Rep. Mark Pocan Mark William PocanWhy Veterans Affairs workers don't trust the Trump administration COVID-19 waivers emerge as flashpoint in absence of liability shield House Democrat introduces bill to prevent Trump campaign from requiring COVID-19 liability waivers at rallies MORE (D-Wis.).

The Massachusetts Democratic Senate primary is slated for Sept. 1.