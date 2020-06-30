Markwayne Mullin wins GOP House primary in Oklahoma

Rep. Markwayne Mullin Markwayne MullinRepublicans push for help for renewable energy, fossil fuel industries Overnight Energy: Republicans eye top spot on Natural Resources panel | GOP lawmakers push back on bill to make greener refrigerators, air conditioners | Green groups sue Trump over California fracking plans Republicans push back on bipartisan bill to make greener refrigerators, air conditioners MORE (R-Okla.) won the Republican primary in Oklahoma's 2nd District on Tuesday and is on track to be reelected for a fifth term in the deep-red district.

Mullin, who was endorsed by President Trump Donald John TrumpTop intelligence officials release statements criticizing leaking of Russian bounties information Russian bounty intel was included in Trump's daily briefing: reports Senators will have access to intelligence on Russian bounties on US troops MORE, won 80 percent of the vote, with 52 percent of precincts reporting, according to the Associated Press. He prevailed over two other Republican candidates.

In November, he will face off against Navy veteran and Cherokee Nation member Danyell Lanier, who ran uncontested in the Democratic Party's primary.

Mullin has won comfortably in each of his previous elections.