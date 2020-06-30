Tom Cole wins GOP House primary in Oklahoma

Rep. Tom Cole Thomas (Tom) Jeffrey ColeOn The Trail: Crisis response puts Trump on defense, even in red states House FISA bill suddenly on life support House GOP lawmaker breaks with party to back proxy voting MORE (R-Okla.) won the Republican primary in the 4th District of Oklahoma on Tuesday, putting him in place to earn a 10th term in November.

Cole won with 75 percent of the vote, prevailing over three other candidates, including James Taylor, the runner-up in the district’s previous two Republican primaries. The Associated Press called the race with 44 percent of precincts reporting.

Cole has won comfortably in most of his elections to date. In November, he will again face retired teacher Mary Brannon, who lost to Cole by 30 points in 2018 and who prevailed in the Democratic primary on Tuesday.

Oklahoma postponed its primaries from April 7 to June 30 due to the coronavirus.