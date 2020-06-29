The Hill's Campaign Report: Jacksonville mandates face coverings as GOP convention approaches

Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, your daily rundown on all the latest news in the 2020 presidential, Senate and House races. Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe.

LEADING THE DAY: The Great Mask Debate

Jacksonville, Fla., announced on Monday that residents and visitors will be required to wear masks, or face coverings, indoors and in public spaces. The development comes as coronavirus cases in the Sunshine State skyrocket ahead of the Republican National Convention set to take place in the northern Florida city in August.

More than 8,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in Florida for the third day in a row on Sunday, resulting in public officials rethinking their reopening strategies in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. Bars in the state have been shut down to dissuade people from gathering in the spaces. Additionally, various South Florida beaches will be closed ahead of the July Fourth holiday.

And while face masks have been required in some of the state’s localities, like Orange County, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisGOP committee chair: 'It would help' if Trump would wear a mask occasionally Spiking coronavirus cases threaten fragile recovery US hits 2.5M coronavirus cases as states tally record one-day highs MORE (R) has yet to issue a statewide mandate on face masks.

“We’ve worked very closely with Jacksonville just as we’ve worked with the folks in South Florida and others, and we’re going to continue to do that and support efforts that they think are appropriate in their given jurisdiction,” DeSantis said at a press briefing on Monday.

However, the issue of whether to wear a face covering has become highly politicized.

Last week, a video of a Palm Beach Commission meeting went viral after residents erupted at local officials' move to make face coverings mandatory in public, with one attendee going as far as calling the mandate “the devil’s law.”

Various GOP-led municipalities in parts of South Florida have said they will not institute a mask mandate. President Trump Donald John TrumpIntelligence suggests Russian bounties led to deaths of several US troops in Afghanistan: report Obama called Philonise Floyd before brother's memorial service: NYT President Trump tries to cover his tracks by attacking the rule of law MORE, himself, has been reluctant to wear a mask.

However, Democrats and a growing list of Republicans are calling on Trump to don a face covering in public. Republican Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on Friday that there needs to be a consistent message from Trump on the issue of masks, while Republican Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander Andrew (Lamar) Lamar AlexanderGOP committee chair: 'It would help' if Trump would wear a mask occasionally The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Facebook - NYC marathon canceled GOP warns against ramping down coronavirus testing MORE echoed that sentiment on Sunday.

“If wearing masks is important and all the health experts tell us that it is in containing the disease in 2020, it would help if from time to time the president would wear one to help us get rid of this political debate that says if you’re for Trump, you don’t wear a mask, if you’re against Trump, you do,” Alexander said.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said at a briefing on Monday that Trump does not have an issue with people wearing masks.

"[Trump] encourages people to make whatever decision is best for their safety but did say to me he has no problems with masks and to do whatever your local jurisdiction requests of you,” she said.

FROM THE TRAIL:

Trump is struggling to get a hold on his 2020 messaging, as the death toll from the coronavirus crisis mounts and the economy reels. Trump had once planned to put the economy at the center of his reelection campaign, but high unemployment rates and a turbulent stock market has largely thrown cold water on that strategy. Asked in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityThe Memo: Trump struggles for traction with 2020 message US hits 2.5M coronavirus cases as states tally record one-day highs Trump touts ratings for rally, Fox News town hall: 'These are the real polls' MORE last week what his priorities are for a second term, Trump did not say what was on his agenda. The Hill’s Niall Stanage reports.

CONGRESS AND THE STATES:

Former 2020 Democratic contender Tom Steyer Tom SteyerTim Scott shares racist and threatening messages he's received over police reform bill Bloomberg wages war on COVID-19, but will he abandon his war on coal? Overnight Energy: 600K clean energy jobs lost during pandemic, report finds | Democrats target diseases spread by wildlife | Energy Dept. to buy 1M barrels of oil MORE endorsed Sen. Ed Markey Edward (Ed) John MarkeyNASA names DC headquarters after agency's first Black female engineer Mary W. Jackson Progressives riding high as votes tabulated in NY, Kentucky Overnight Defense: Navy won't reinstate fired captain | Dems probe use of federal officers in DC | Air Force appoints woman as top noncommissioned officer MORE (D) in his Massachusetts Senate primary race against Rep. Joe Kennedy Joseph (Joe) Patrick KennedyProgressives riding high as votes tabulated in NY, Kentucky What Jean Kennedy Smith taught me about the 'Camelot' dynasty Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy says Patriots 'should sign' Kaepernick MORE (D-Mass.). The endorsement, which was first released to The Hill, comes seven years after Markey denounced Steyer's involvement on his behalf in his first Senate bid in 2013. Markey's campaign argued that Steyer's commitment to spend a significant amount of money to defeat Markey's then-opponent, Rep. Stephen Lynch Stephen Francis LynchHouse GOP lawmakers defy new mask requirement Financial firms facing serious hacking threat in COVID-19 era House Democrat asks FBI for briefing on foreign adversaries possibly exploiting Floyd protests, unrest MORE (D-Mass.), went against the People's Pledge, which blocks any outside groups from advertising in the Senate race. Julia reports.

PERSPECTIVES:

POLL WATCH:

PUBLIC POLICY POLLING- GEORGIA PRESIDENTIAL

Biden: 49%

Trump: 45%

PUBLIC POLICY POLLING- GEORGIA SENATE

Collins: 23%

Loeffler: 21%

Warnock: 20%

SUSQUEHANNA – PENNSYLVANIA PRESIDENTIAL

Biden: 46%

Trump: 41%

MONEY WATCH:

Markey also has scored support from a number of celebrities, including Jane Fonda, Michael Douglas and Carole King, who are fundraising for him. The effort comes as Markey lags behind Kennedy in fundraising two months out from the Bay State's Democratic Senate primary. Kennedy had $6.2 million in cash on hand at the end of the last fundraising quarter, while Markey had $4.4 million in the bank.







MARK YOUR CALENDARS:

June 30:

Colorado primaries

Oklahoma primaries

Utah primaries

July 7:

New Jersey primaries

Delaware primaries

July 11:

Louisiana primaries

July 14:

Alabama primary runoffs

Texas primary runoffs

Maine primaries

Aug. 4:

Arizona primaries

Kansas primaries

Michigan primaries

Missouri primaries

Washington primaries

Aug. 11:

Connecticut primaries

Minnesota primaries

Vermont primaries

Wisconsin primaries

Georgia primary runoffs

Aug. 18:

Alaska primaries

Florida primaries

Wyoming primaries

Aug. 17-20:

Democratic National Convention

Aug. 24-27:

Republican National Convention

Sept. 1:

Massachusetts primaries

Sept. 8:

New Hampshire primaries

Rhode Island primaries

Sept. 15:

Delaware primaries

Sept. 29:

First presidential debate

Oct. 7:

Vice presidential debate

Oct. 15:

Second presidential debate

Oct. 22:

Third presidential debate