Republicans planning convention that 'fully complies' with Jacksonville health regulations

The Republican National Committee (RNC) said Monday it’s planning a convention that complies with all health regulations in place in Jacksonville, Fla., during the August event.

“The RNC is committed to holding a safe convention that fully complies with local health regulations in place at the time,” a spokesperson for the RNC said in a statement.

The spokesperson said organizers are planning to take health precautions including conducting temperature checks, making available personal protective equipment, “aggressive” sanitizing protocols and available COVID-19 testing.

“We have a great working relationship with local leadership in Jacksonville and the state of Florida, and we will continue to coordinate with them in the months ahead,” the spokesperson added.

The RNC’s confirmation came the same day that Jacksonville officials announced residents will be required to wear masks in indoor and outdoor public spaces. The mandatory mask policy will go into effect 5 p.m. Monday, but it is unclear how long it will remain in place.

The GOP announced earlier this month that the main events of the convention, including President Trump Donald John TrumpIntelligence suggests Russian bounties led to deaths of several US troops in Afghanistan: report Obama called Philonise Floyd before brother's memorial service: NYT President Trump tries to cover his tracks by attacking the rule of law MORE’s speech accepting the party’s nomination, would be moved to Jacksonville. Some aspects of the convention will remain in Charlotte, N.C., where it was originally scheduled to take place, but Trump's speech was moved after the president battled with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) about what a convention would look like amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump is scheduled to deliver his speech on Aug. 27 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, which holds around 15,000 people.