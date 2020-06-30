Susan Rice 'humbled and honored' by rumors Biden considering her for VP

Former national security adviser Susan Rice said Monday that she is “humbled and honored” to be considered as a possible running mate for former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenRussian bounty intel was included in Trump's daily briefing: reports House Dems to offer up road map to solve the climate crisis Supreme Court ruling could unleash new legal challenges to consumer bureau MORE.

Asked by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Rachel Anne MaddowTrump touts ratings for rally, Fox News town hall: 'These are the real polls' Joy Reid in line to be MSNBC's next 7 PM host: report Nadler to subpoena AG Barr over Berman firing MORE if she is “in talks with the Biden campaign,” Rice responded: “To the extent that it is reported that I am under consideration in a serious way for the vice president slot, let me just say that I’m extremely humbled and honored to be talked about in the context of so many extraordinary women.”

“All I care about is getting Joe Biden elected president of the United States so that we again have competent, compassionate, loyal, effective leadership in the White House and flipping the Senate so that the Democrats control the Senate so we can pursue an agenda of healing for this country, one that tries to address the extraordinary racial and socioeconomic disparities that have been plain for all to see and that can restore our global leadership,” Rice continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

She added that she will do “do everything I can, whether it’s the modern day equivalent of licking envelopes or raising money to serve in the capacity that he thinks is appropriate. I’ll do anything I can to affect this change for our nation because I don’t think there’s any higher imperative.”

Last month, Rice said that she would “certainly say yes” if Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, asked her to be his running mate, adding then that "I want to enable him to become the next president of the United States in any way I can.”

Biden has pledged to pick a woman as his running mate. He is also reportedly considering Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenPolitical establishment takes a hit as chaos reigns supreme Supreme Court rules consumer bureau director can be fired at will Juan Williams: Time for boldness from Biden MORE (D-Mass.) and Kalama Harris (D-Calif.) and Rep. Karen Bass Karen Ruth BassTim Scott: Stalled police reform legislation a 'crying shame' GOP seizes on 'defund the police' to galvanize base James Carville on Biden VP pick: Wouldn't care if it was Sarah Palin, 'I just want to win this thing' MORE (D-Calif.), among others.

Rice, who also served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under former President Obama, has been a vocal critic of the Trump administration. Earlier this month, she called the administration “racist to its core for the last three and half years.”

She also praised Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharThe Hill's Coronavirus Report: Cure Violence Global founder Gary Slutkin says violence and epidemics follow same patterns; Global death toll surpasses half a million Bottom line Juan Williams: Time for boldness from Biden MORE (D-Minn.) for withdrawing her name from consideration to be Biden’s vice presidential pick and calling for him to tap a woman of color.

“[W]hat’s important about what Senator Klobuchar said and did is that she made clear that this election, and whoever Joe Biden chooses among many very talented candidates, is about getting Joe Biden in the White House, somebody who can heal and unify the nation, and remove Donald Trump Donald John TrumpTop intelligence officials release statements criticizing leaking of Russian bounties information Russian bounty intel was included in Trump's daily briefing: reports Senators will have access to intelligence on Russian bounties on US troops MORE and consign him and those who have supported him in the Senate to the trash heap of history,” Rice told MSNBC.