Biden taps Obama alums for high-level campaign positions: report

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenRussian bounty intel was included in Trump's daily briefing: reports House Dems to offer up road map to solve the climate crisis Supreme Court ruling could unleash new legal challenges to consumer bureau MORE in recent weeks has added a handful of campaign aides who worked in the White House during the Obama administration.

The campaign brought on four former staffers who worked under Obama confidant Valerie Jarrett Valerie June Jarrett'Defund the police' movement hits semantics roadblock Valerie Jarrett: 'Democracy depends upon having law enforcement' Valerie Jarrett to DOJ on George Floyd: 'We expect action, we expect justice' MORE, Axios reported Tuesday. Three of the four joined the campaign in late May as senior advisers, while the other joined Biden's transition team late this month.

All four new hires are people of color, underscoring the Biden campaign's effort to inject more diversity into its upper ranks.

"By lifting up these particular individuals, he’s giving the rest of us a window into who’s going to help run the show in the White House, and I think that’s engendering more confidence in him," one Obama administration alum told Axios.

Former President Obama has become more active in the campaign, appearing in an online fundraiser with Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, on June 23. The event was viewed by 175,000 donors and generated more than $7.6 million.

Recent polls, including one from Fox News, show Biden widening his lead nationally over President Trump Donald John TrumpTop intelligence officials release statements criticizing leaking of Russian bounties information Russian bounty intel was included in Trump's daily briefing: reports Senators will have access to intelligence on Russian bounties on US troops MORE, who is also trailing the former vice president in several battleground states.