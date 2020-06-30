Poll finds Biden with narrow lead over Trump in Missouri

A new poll commissioned by Democrats finds former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenRussian bounty intel was included in Trump's daily briefing: reports House Dems to offer up road map to solve the climate crisis Supreme Court ruling could unleash new legal challenges to consumer bureau MORE leading President Trump Donald John TrumpTop intelligence officials release statements criticizing leaking of Russian bounties information Russian bounty intel was included in Trump's daily briefing: reports Senators will have access to intelligence on Russian bounties on US troops MORE by 2 points in Missouri, which went for Trump by 19 points in 2016.

A survey conducted by the Garin-Hart-Yang Research Group finds Biden at 48 percent and Trump at 46 percent. That’s within the survey’s 3.5 percentage point margin of error.

The poll was paid for by the campaign of State Auditor Nicole Galloway, a Democrat, who is running against Gov. Mike Parson (R). The survey finds Parson in the lead, 47 percent to 40 percent.

However, the survey is the latest sign that Trump is struggling in states that he is expected to win.

Missouri has not gone for the Democratic presidential nominee since former President Clinton carried it in 1996.

The Trump campaign is spending in Iowa, Ohio and Georgia, all of which the president won easily in 2016. Polls show a tight race in Texas, as well.

The poll in Missouri found Biden with 94 percent support from Democrats. Trump is at 87 percent support among Republicans.

Independents in the poll broke for Biden by a 45 percent to 40 percent margin.

The Garin-Hart-Yang survey of 800 likely general election voters in Missouri was conducted between June 16 and June 22.