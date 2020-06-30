Biden hits Trump over coronavirus response: 'Whatever it is that we're doing now, it's not working'

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenRussian bounty intel was included in Trump's daily briefing: reports House Dems to offer up road map to solve the climate crisis Supreme Court ruling could unleash new legal challenges to consumer bureau MORE hit President Trump Donald John TrumpTop intelligence officials release statements criticizing leaking of Russian bounties information Russian bounty intel was included in Trump's daily briefing: reports Senators will have access to intelligence on Russian bounties on US troops MORE over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, stressing the need for a uniform nationwide response.

"We need real plans, real guidelines with uniform nationwide standards to help us chart our economic reopening," the former vice president told reporters during an address in Wilmington, Del. "Whatever it is that we're doing now, it's not working. The state-by-state approach will only produce confusion and slow any progress."

Biden went on to emphasize the need for all Americans to wear a mask amid the pandemic, which Trump has said should be decided by localities.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We need an absolute clear message from the top of our federal government that everyone needs to wear a mask. Period," Biden said.

The former vice president laid out a multistep approach to combat the virus during the address, building upon a plan he released to combat the pandemic in March.

The plan includes federal support for increased testing, improved contact tracing and the establishment of a Pandemic Testing Board. Biden also called on Trump to fix the shortage of personal protective equipment through use of the Defense Production Act.

Biden also touched on the issue of an eventual vaccine, saying the administration should have a "laser focus" on the issue, and restore U.S. relations with the World Health Organization.

The former vice president revealed in a question and answer session with reporters after the address that he has not yet been tested for the virus, adding that he expects to be tested "relatively soon."

ADVERTISEMENT

"I have not been tested for the coronavirus for two reasons. One, I have had no symptoms," Biden said. "And number two, I haven't wanted to take anyone else's place in the process."

Biden added that his Secret Service protection officers and staff around his Delaware home have been tested.

The remarks come as coronavirus cases in the U.S. have soared in a number of states including Florida, Texas, and Arizona.

Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciThe Hill's Coronavirus Report: Cure Violence Global founder Gary Slutkin says violence and epidemics follow same patterns; Global death toll surpasses half a million Governors urge Pence to promote mask-wearing The Hill's 12:30 Report: Supreme Court ruling marks big win for abortion rights groups MORE, the nation's top infectious disease doctor, said on Tuesday that the U.S. could reach 100,000 new COVID-19 cases per day if the country does not gain control of the virus's spread.