Biden to release list of possible Supreme Court nominees

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenRussian bounty intel was included in Trump's daily briefing: reports House Dems to offer up road map to solve the climate crisis Supreme Court ruling could unleash new legal challenges to consumer bureau MORE appeared to commit to releasing a list of Black, female judges he would consider nominating to the Supreme Court before November’s general election against President Trump Donald John TrumpTop intelligence officials release statements criticizing leaking of Russian bounties information Russian bounty intel was included in Trump's daily briefing: reports Senators will have access to intelligence on Russian bounties on US troops MORE.

Biden said at a press conference in Delaware on Tuesday that his campaign is currently in the process of compiling a list of potential nominees and hinted the list could be released prior to his faceoff with Trump, but he declined to give a date when the list might be revealed.

“We are putting together a list of a group of African American women who are qualified and have the experience to be on the court,” Biden said. “I am not going to release that until we go further down the line in vetting them.”

Biden, the presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee, already vowed in February to tap a Black woman to serve on the high court if an opening arises during his presidency. He’s also promised to pick a female running mate, and his team is currently vetting a number of candidates.

Progressives who have been skeptical of Biden’s more center-left campaign have urged the former vice president to release a list of possible Supreme Court nominees so they can try to gauge his liberal bona fides.

Trump famously released his own list of possible Supreme Court picks in the 2016 race to shore up conservative support and has pledged to do so again this cycle after a number of high-profile defeats at the high court.

Biden is also sifting through several contenders to join him on the ticket. After vowing to pick a female running mate, he’s come under pressure to pick a woman of color in light of widespread unrest over police brutality and systemic racism.

“We’re just underway now in the hard vet of going into the deep background checks that take anywhere from six to eight weeks to be done,” he said Tuesday.

“Early August. I can't guarantee you Aug. 1, but it will be in early August, several weeks before the convention,” he added, referring to the Democratic National Convention that will be held from Aug. 17 to Aug. 20 in Milwaukee.