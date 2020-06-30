The Hill's Campaign Report: The political heavyweights in Tuesday's primary fights

Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, your daily rundown on all the latest news in the 2020 presidential, Senate and House races. Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe.

We’re Julia Manchester, Max Greenwood and Jonathan Easley. Here’s what we’re watching today on the campaign trail.

ADVERTISEMENT

LEADING THE DAY:

Two political giants are headed for a tougher-than-expected primary night.

In Colorado, former Gov. John Hickenlooper John HickenlooperHickenlooper leads Colorado primary rival Romanoff by 30 points: poll Progressives riding high as votes tabulated in NY, Kentucky Democrats spend big to bolster struggling Hickenlooper MORE is facing off against former state House Speaker Andrew Romanoff in the Democratic nominating contest to take on Sen. Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerPolitical establishment takes a hit as chaos reigns supreme Democrats optimistic about chances of winning Senate Hickenlooper leads Colorado primary rival Romanoff by 30 points: poll MORE (R-Colo.) in November. Hickenlooper was persuaded to enter the Senate race after ending his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination and immediately became the candidate to beat.

But a series of gaffes and an ethics controversy put him in the crosshairs of Romanoff and Republicans, who have attacked him relentlessly as a flawed and ethically compromised choice for the Senate seat. He’s still favored to win, and recent polling shows him with a commanding double-digit lead over Romanoff. Still, an upset in the primary fight would send shock waves through the political world by dealing a crushing defeat to a candidate whom Democratic leaders have touted as one of their top Senate recruits.

In Utah, another former governor, Jon Huntsman, is looking to fend off a challenge from Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox in the state’s Republican gubernatorial primary. Huntsman is a political heavyweight in Utah, where he served as governor from 2005 until 2009, when he left to serve as ambassador to China under the Obama administration. Most recently, he served as President Trump Donald John TrumpTop intelligence officials release statements criticizing leaking of Russian bounties information Russian bounty intel was included in Trump's daily briefing: reports Senators will have access to intelligence on Russian bounties on US troops MORE’s ambassador to Russia.

Despite his long résumé of public service and near-universal name ID in Utah, Huntsman is running neck and neck with Cox, with one recent poll showing the two candidates statistically tied. Cox has also been endorsed by Utah’s current Gov. Gary Herbert (R) and is in the unique position of heading up the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, giving him crucial leadership credentials in a crisis situation.

The Colorado Senate primary and Utah gubernatorial primary aren’t the only contests in the spotlight on Tuesday. A crowded field of Republicans are vying for the chance to take on Rep. Kendra Horn Kendra Suzanne HornHuman Rights Campaign rolls out congressional endorsements on Equality Act anniversary The 14 Democrats who broke with their party on coronavirus relief vote Congress must return to session MORE (D) in Oklahoma’s 5th District, though that primary appears likely to go to a runoff scheduled for August. There’s also a Republican primary in Utah’s 4th District to choose a general election challenger for Rep. Ben McAdams (D), who only narrowly edged out former Rep. Mia Love Ludmya (Mia) LoveThe biggest political upsets of the decade Former GOP lawmaker: Trump's tweets have to stop Congressional Women's Softball team releases roster MORE (R) in 2018 and is likely to face a competitive reelection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check back with The Hill tonight for more primary coverage as it unfolds.

--Max Greenwood

READ MORE:

Max Greenwood: Hickenlooper seeks to shake ethics woes in Tuesday primary

FROM THE TRAIL:

Joe Biden Joe BidenRussian bounty intel was included in Trump's daily briefing: reports House Dems to offer up road map to solve the climate crisis Supreme Court ruling could unleash new legal challenges to consumer bureau MORE slammed President Trump over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday as a number of southern states see cases skyrocket. "We need real plans, real guidelines with uniform nationwide standards to help us chart our economic reopening," the former vice president told reporters during an address in Wilmington, Del. Julia Manchester reports.

Democrats are pushing the Biden campaign to expand their map ahead of November in an effort to give the former vice president more paths to victory. This comes as a number of polls show Biden leading in states, like Texas and Georgia, where Republicans have historically had an advantage. The Hill’s Amie Parnes reports.

The Republican National Committee said that its convention in August will fully comply with health regulations in Jacksonville, Fla. A spokesperson said organizers are planning to take health precautions including conducting temperature checks, making available personal protective equipment, “aggressive” sanitizing protocols and available COVID-19 testing. The Hill’s Rebecca Klar reports.

CONGRESS AND THE STATES

Former Marine combat pilot Amy McGrath fended off a challenge from progressive state Rep. Charles Booker in the Democratic Senate primary in Kentucky, overcoming an unexpectedly tough nominating contest to take on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellOn The Money: Governors rethink opening bars, restaurants amid spike in COVID-19 cases | Spiking cases threaten fragile economic recovery | Supreme Court rules consumer bureau director can be fired at will Overnight Health Care: Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion law | Governors rethink opening bars, restaurants amid COVID-19 spike | WHO director warns pandemic 'speeding up' OVERNIGHT ENERGY: White House threatens veto on Democrats' .5 trillion infrastructure plan | Supreme Court won't hear border wall challenge | Witnesses describe 'excessive force' used by law enforcement in Lafayette Square MORE (R-Ky.) in November. The results came a full week after primary day in Kentucky, with a high volume of absentee ballots holding up the counting process. The Hill’s Max Greenwood reports.

Marine veteran and former police officer Josh Hicks won the Democratic primary in Kentucky's 6th District on Tuesday, setting him up to face off against Rep. Andy Barr Andy BarrMcGrath leads Booker in Kentucky with results due next week Andy Barr wins Kentucky GOP primary Progressive Booker emerges as late threat to McGrath in Kentucky primary MORE (R-Ky.) in November. The Hill’s Abigail Mihaly reports.







POLL WATCH:

USA TODAY/SUFFOLK – NATIONAL PRESIDENTIAL

Biden: 53%

Trump: 41%

SIENA COLLEGE – NEW YORK PRESIDENTIAL

Biden: 57%

Trump: 32%

ADVERTISEMENT

GARIN-HART-YANG RESEARCH GROUP – MISSOURI PRESIDENTIAL

Biden: 48%

Trump: 46%

MONEY WATCH:

South Carolina's Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison released a new ad on Tuesday hitting back at his opponent, incumbent South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamOvernight Defense: Lawmakers demand answers on reported Russian bounties for US troops deaths in Afghanistan | Defense bill amendments target Germany withdrawal, Pentagon program giving weapons to police Trump faces bipartisan calls for answers on Russian-offered bounties Senators aim to limit Trump's ability to remove troops from Germany MORE (R). The ad, a six-figure TV and digital spot set to debut Tuesday in all four South Carolina media markets, is the first negative ad of Harris’s general election bid. Max Greenwood reports.







ADVERTISEMENT

MARK YOUR CALENDARS:

June 30:

Colorado primaries

Oklahoma primaries

Utah primaries

July 7:

New Jersey primaries

Delaware primaries

July 11:

Louisiana primaries

July 14:

Alabama primary runoffs

Texas primary runoffs

Maine primaries

Aug. 4:

Arizona primaries

Kansas primaries

Michigan primaries

Missouri primaries

Washington primaries

Aug. 11:

Connecticut primaries

Minnesota primaries

Vermont primaries

Wisconsin primaries

Georgia primary runoffs

Aug. 18:

Alaska primaries

Florida primaries

Wyoming primaries

Aug. 17-20:

Democratic National Convention

Aug. 24-27:

Republican National Convention

Sept. 1:

Massachusetts primaries

Sept. 8:

New Hampshire primaries

Rhode Island primaries

Sept. 15:

Delaware primaries

Sept. 29:

First presidential debate

Oct. 7:

Vice presidential debate

Oct. 15:

Second presidential debate

Oct. 22:

Third presidential debate