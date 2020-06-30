Biden says as president he would keep Fauci

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenRussian bounty intel was included in Trump's daily briefing: reports House Dems to offer up road map to solve the climate crisis Supreme Court ruling could unleash new legal challenges to consumer bureau MORE said Tuesday that if elected president he would try to keep the nation's top infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciThe Hill's Coronavirus Report: Cure Violence Global founder Gary Slutkin says violence and epidemics follow same patterns; Global death toll surpasses half a million Governors urge Pence to promote mask-wearing The Hill's 12:30 Report: Supreme Court ruling marks big win for abortion rights groups MORE, as a member of the White House coronavirus task force.

In a tweet, Biden said he would immediately reach out to Fauci and ask him to stay on the job while taking an apparent shot at President Trump Donald John TrumpTop intelligence officials release statements criticizing leaking of Russian bounties information Russian bounty intel was included in Trump's daily briefing: reports Senators will have access to intelligence on Russian bounties on US troops MORE by adding that he would "actually listen" to top health experts.

If I’m elected, I’ll immediately reach out to Dr. Fauci and ask him to continue his incredible service to our country.



I’ll have the nation’s top medical experts and scientists ready to advise our response on day one — and I'll actually listen to them. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 30, 2020

Fauci has stressed COVID-19 precautions such as face masks and social distancing that are often at odds with Trump's own behavior and calls for a speedy economic reopening.

Speculation about the president's relationship with Fauci, seen as the public face of the White House's efforts against the coronavirus, has swirled for months after the president retweeted a supporter in April calling for the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to be removed.

Sorry Fake News, it’s all on tape. I banned China long before people spoke up. Thank you @OANN https://t.co/d40JQkUZg5 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2020

The White House has consistently denied that the president ever considered firing Fauci, even as the latter's public role has largely diminished over the last few months.

The president also pushed back against Fauci earlier this month after the doctor expressed concern about the possibility of the NFL going forward with the 2020 season.

"Tony Fauci has nothing to do with NFL Football," Trump wrote in a tweet. "They are planning a very safe and controlled opening. However, if they don’t stand for our National Anthem and our Great American Flag, I won’t be watching!!!"