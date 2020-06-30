Terry Neese, Stephanie Bice head to Oklahoma GOP runoff

Oklahoma businesswoman Terry Neese (R) and state Sen. Stephanie Bice (R) will head to a runoff to determine who will face Rep. Kendra Horn Kendra Suzanne HornHuman Rights Campaign rolls out congressional endorsements on Equality Act anniversary The 14 Democrats who broke with their party on coronavirus relief vote Congress must return to session MORE (D-Okla.) in November.

Neese was leading with 36 percent of the vote in the Republican primary on Tuesday, with 100 percent of precincts reporting, according to The Associated Press. Oklahoma State Sen. Stephanie Bice (R) followed with 25 percent.

The candidates are advancing to a runoff after falling short of the 50 percent threshold needed to win the primary Tuesday. The runoff is set for Aug. 25.

The general election race in Oklahoma's 5th District is expected to be one of the most contested in the battle for control of the House this year.

Horn flipped the seat in 2018 after defeating then-Rep. Steve Russell Steven (Steve) Dane RussellBloomberg builds momentum on Capitol Hill with new endorsements The 31 Trump districts that will determine the next House majority 5 themes to watch for in 2020 fight for House MORE (R) by fewer than 4,000 votes. Before Horn, Republicans held the district for more than 40 years. The Cook Political Report rates the November race a “toss up.”

The first-term Democrat has accumulated a hefty war chest of $2.3 million in anticipation of a tough battle to retain her seat.

Updated: 11:36 p.m.