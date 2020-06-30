Biden compiling list of potential Black women nominees for the Supreme Court

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenRussian bounty intel was included in Trump's daily briefing: reports House Dems to offer up road map to solve the climate crisis Supreme Court ruling could unleash new legal challenges to consumer bureau MORE said Tuesday that he’s compiling a list of Black women that could be potential nominees to the Supreme Court.

“We are putting together a list of a group of African American women who are qualified and have the experience to be in the court,” Biden said during a press conference in Delaware. “I am not going to release that until we go further down the line of vetting them as well.”

President Trump Donald John TrumpTop intelligence officials release statements criticizing leaking of Russian bounties information Russian bounty intel was included in Trump's daily briefing: reports Senators will have access to intelligence on Russian bounties on US troops MORE and the Republicans have been pressuring Biden to release a list of judges he’s considering as potential Supreme Court nominees.

Trump released his list of potential nominees in the run-up to the 2016 election. The president’s judicial nominations have been one of his greatest achievements in the eyes of his conservative supporters.

But Biden says he will keep his potential nominees under wraps for now.

Joe Biden on VP vetting: "There are a number of women of color. There are Latino women. There are Asian. There are across the board." pic.twitter.com/IT2WpmCfMC — The Hill (@thehill) June 30, 2020

The former vice president has also committed to nominating a woman to be his running mate.

The campaign originally said it expected to announce the vice presidential pick by Aug. 1, but Biden said Tuesday he couldn’t guarantee meeting that deadline. He committed to releasing the pick before the convention begins in Milwaukee on Aug. 17.

“I’m not releasing the names of all the vice presidential potential nominees,” Biden said. “There are a number of women of color. There are Latino women, Asian, across the board. And we’re just underway now in the hard vet of going into the deep background checks that take anywhere from six to eight weeks to be done. The committees have been formed and that’s underway.”