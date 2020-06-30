Donald Trump Jr: It's not 'too complicated to wear a mask'

Donald Trump Jr. said Tuesday that masks should be worn during the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Fla., with the president's eldest son stating the precaution is "not too complicated" to help ensure the event is carried out safely and appropriately.

"We're still two months out from the convention, so we have a little bit of time to get everything in order," Trump Jr. told Fox Business's Maria Bartiromo Maria Sara BartiromoBarr echoes Trump's concerns about mail-in voting, says it could 'open the floodgates of potential fraud' Kudlow: US economy 'off to the races' for V-shaped recovery US image takes a hit as world reacts to Floyd protests MORE on Tuesday morning. "We're going to make sure that everything is done in a safe and appropriate manner."

"You know, I don't think it's too complicated to wear a mask or wash your hands, follow basic hygiene protocols," he continued. "We're just going to do whatever we can to make sure that the people that are there in attendance as well as the people from the [Republican National Committee] and the campaign are safe, enjoyable and have an awesome time."

The GOP convention is scheduled for Aug. 25-27 in Florida, where state officials have been forced to roll back reopening efforts due to a recent spike in coronavirus cases.

Trump Jr.'s remarks come a day after officials in Jacksonville announced that residents and visitors in the area would be required to wear masks indoors and in public spaces to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Republican Party announced earlier this month that it would hold the main events for this year's convention, including President Trump Donald John TrumpTop intelligence officials release statements criticizing leaking of Russian bounties information Russian bounty intel was included in Trump's daily briefing: reports Senators will have access to intelligence on Russian bounties on US troops MORE's speech accepting the GOP nomination, in Jacksonville.

Republican leaders have increasingly called for the public to wear face coverings amid the recent surge in cases across a number of states, though Trump has resisted wearing one himself.

The White House has argued that because the president is tested for COVID-19 daily, he does not need to wear a mask in public.

A recent Pew Research survey found that 65 percent of Americans said they wear masks in stores or other businesses "all or most of the time," while 15 percent said they did so some of the time.

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenRussian bounty intel was included in Trump's daily briefing: reports House Dems to offer up road map to solve the climate crisis Supreme Court ruling could unleash new legal challenges to consumer bureau MORE leads Trump in the RealClearPolitics polling index by 9.2 points.