Former NFL player Burgess Owens wins Utah GOP primary

Former NFL player Burgess Owens won the Republican primary in Utah’s 4th District on Tuesday and he will face off against Rep. Ben McAdams (D) in November.

Owens, a frequent Fox News commentator, won with 43.4 percent of the vote with 97 percent of precincts reporting, according to the Associated Press, prevailing over three other Republicans, including state Rep. Kim Coleman (R).

He’ll face incumbent Rep. Ben McAdams, a blue dog democrat who flipped the district in 2018 in a district won by President Trump Donald John TrumpTop intelligence officials release statements criticizing leaking of Russian bounties information Russian bounty intel was included in Trump's daily briefing: reports Senators will have access to intelligence on Russian bounties on US troops MORE. McAdams narrowly defeated then-Rep. Mia Love Ludmya (Mia) LoveThe biggest political upsets of the decade Former GOP lawmaker: Trump's tweets have to stop Congressional Women's Softball team releases roster MORE (R), an up-and-coming Republican.

The Cook Political Report rates the race “lean Democratic."