Liberal veterans group urges Biden to name Duckworth VP

VoteVets, a left-leaning political action committee that works to elect veterans, called on presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump tweets 'we all miss' Ailes after swiping at Fox Senior Trump campaign official reassigned in staff shakeup Poll: Biden, Trump locked in neck-and-neck battle for North Carolina MORE to name Sen. Tammy Duckworth Ladda (Tammy) Tammy DuckworthTrump faces bipartisan calls for answers on Russian-offered bounties The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Dems, GOP dig in on police reform ahead of House vote Poll finds Warren most popular Biden VP choice among college students MORE (D-Ill.) as his vice presidential candidate in a video Monday.

The video touts Duckworth’s military record, including her service as a U.S. Army helicopter pilot in Iraq. Duckworth, the first disabled woman elected to the Senate, lost both legs in 2004 after her helicopter was shot down.

“Tammy’s tough, and will take it to the coward in chief,” the video’s narrator says, over footage of President Trump Donald John TrumpUtah Lieutenant Gov. Cox leads Huntsman in close governor's race Trump tweets 'we all miss' Ailes after swiping at Fox Former NFL player Burgess Owens wins Utah GOP primary MORE quipping that he “always wanted to get the Purple Heart,” as well as footage of Duckworth calling Trump “President Bonespurs” and a “five-deferment draft-dodger.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The video also says Duckworth “opens doors to new voters,” citing her victory in the Midwest in 2016, the same year Trump won several Rust Belt states no Republican presidential candidate had carried in years.

“Tammy Duckworth is the American dream, and knows how to land a punch,” the ad says, over a clip of her predecessor, Sen. Mark Kirk Mark Steven KirkOn the Trail: Senate GOP hopefuls tie themselves to Trump Biden campaign releases video to explain 'what really happened in Ukraine' Why Republicans are afraid to call a key witness in the impeachment inquiry MORE (R-Ill.), mocking her in a 2016 debate for noting that her ancestors fought in the American Revolution, saying “I had forgotten that your parents came all the way from Thailand to serve George Washington."

"Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceWhite House says Trump has now been briefed on Russian bounty intel National mask mandate would avert 5 percent GDP loss: Goldman Sachs Governors urge Pence to promote mask-wearing MORE won't know what hit him," the narrator adds.

NEW Video: Imagine how @TammyForIL would take on Trump and Pence as @JoeBiden's VP pick and win. Imagine how a #BidenDuckworth admin would inspire and restore the soul of the nation. pic.twitter.com/vULdOYJtD8 — VoteVets (@votevets) June 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The video comes as Duckworth has been one of the most vocal Democrats in the chamber in demanding further information on reports that Russian officials paid Taliban-linked militants bounties to kill U.S. and coalition troops in Afghanistan. Duckworth, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, has called on Committee Chairman James Inhofe James (Jim) Mountain InhofeSenators push to limit transfer of military-grade equipment to police Trump faces bipartisan calls for answers on Russian-offered bounties Trump nominee denounces past Islamophobic tweets MORE (R-Okla.) to hold Senate hearings on the allegations.

Duckworth previously joined Biden in a video chat announcing the presumptive Democratic nominee’s disability policy plan, praising the campaign for proposing “full inclusion of people with disabilities in policy development.”

Biden has said he will name a woman to the ticket, with top contenders reportedly including Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisProgressive groups urge Biden to tap Warren as running mate Young Turks host says Elizabeth Warren should be Biden's VP pick Karen Bass's star rises after leading police reform push MORE (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenManchin draws line against repealing legislative filibuster Progressive groups urge Biden to tap Warren as running mate Young Turks host says Elizabeth Warren should be Biden's VP pick MORE (D-Mass.) and Rep. Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsProgressive groups urge Biden to tap Warren as running mate James Carville on Biden VP pick: Wouldn't care if it was Sarah Palin, 'I just want to win this thing' Warren top choice for VP for some Black progressives MORE (D-Fla.). The Hill has reached out to Duckworth’s office for comment.