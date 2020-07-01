The Hill's Campaign Report: Colorado, Utah primary results bring upsets, intrigue

Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, your daily rundown on all the latest news in the 2020 presidential, Senate and House races. Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe.

LEADING THE DAY:



After an at-times bumpy primary campaign, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper John HickenlooperHickenlooper beats back progressive challenge in Colorado primary The Hill's Campaign Report: The political heavyweights in Tuesday's primary fights The Hill's Morning Report - Officials crack down as COVID-19 cases soar MORE won his state’s Democratic Senate primary on Tuesday, beating back a challenge from former state House Speaker Andrew Romanoff and setting him up to take on Sen. Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerHickenlooper beats back progressive challenge in Colorado primary The Hill's Campaign Report: The political heavyweights in Tuesday's primary fights The Hill's Morning Report - Officials crack down as COVID-19 cases soar MORE (R-Colo.) in November.

The race was called quickly on Tuesday, with The Associated Press (AP) declaring Hickenlooper the winner only about half an hour after voting ended.

While he avoided the kind of close call that some political observers thought possible, Hickenlooper’s primary campaign didn’t go as smoothly as national Democrats had hoped.

The former governor faltered in recent weeks, stumbling over verbal gaffes and a run-in with Colorado’s independent ethics commission that resulted in a contempt finding after he failed to appear at a scheduled hearing. Republicans are poised to pounce on Hickenlooper’s ethics troubles as the general election campaign ramps up. Still, Hickenlooper’s win is likely to pose a threat to Gardner’s reelection prospects in November.



Tuesday’s primaries also yielded an upset for Rep. Scott Tipton Scott R. TiptonThe Hill's Morning Report - Republicans shift, urge people to wear masks Colorado GOP Rep. Scott Tipton defeated in primary upset Lobbying world MORE (R-Colo.) in Colorado’s 3rd District. Tipton, a five-term incumbent backed by President Trump Donald John TrumpUtah Lieutenant Gov. Cox leads Huntsman in close governor's race Trump tweets 'we all miss' Ailes after swiping at Fox Former NFL player Burgess Owens wins Utah GOP primary MORE, lost his primary bid to political newcomer Lauren Boebert, who challenged Tipton from the right. Boebert’s win drew immediate criticism from Democrats, who have pointed to her past comments apparently sympathizing with the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Meanwhile, in Utah, the closest-watched primary fight is still unresolved, with former Gov. Jon Huntsman trailing Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox by a slim 3-point margin in the race for the Republican gubernatorial nomination.

The news is striking given Huntsman's outsized profile in the state and the fact that he was previously elected to two terms in the governor’s mansion. But Cox had his own set of advantages heading into the Tuesday primary, including an endorsement from current Gov. Gary Herbert and unique leadership credentials stemming from his role in heading up Utah’s coronavirus response.

It’s been four decades since Utah elected a Democratic governor, and whoever emerges victorious from the GOP primary will be seen as the likely successor for Herbert.

FROM THE TRAIL:

Trump’s reelection campaign has announced a staff shake-up about four months before the general election as polls show him trailing Biden. Michael Glassner, who organizes Trump’s rallies, is being reassigned to a legal role within the campaign, and Jeff DeWit, a former Arizona state treasurer and Trump's 2016 Arizona chair, will come on as chief operating officer.

The shake-up comes after a rally two weekends ago in Tulsa, Okla., where the president garnered embarrassing headlines after being unable to fill the arena and several campaign staffers contracted the coronavirus. Tal reports.

Julia Manchester reports from Orlando: Democrats are seizing on the recent coronavirus spike in Florida, blaming it on the leadership of President Trump and GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisFlorida governor vetoes budget for online learning amid pandemic DeSantis says Florida 'not going back' on reopening as COVID-19 cases surge Florida governor signs abortion bill requiring parental consent for minors MORE in a critical swing state that could help decide November's general election.



PERSPECTIVES

Steve Israel Steven (Steve) J. IsraelThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - As virus concerns grow, can it get worse for Trump? The Hill's Campaign Report: Democrats zero in on health care as Obamacare lawsuit nears key deadline The Hill's Coronavirus Report: Geopolitical adviser Parag Khanna criticizes US, China leadership on virus; US COVID-19 cases reach highest single-day level MORE: Democratic leaders are much more progressive than you might believe.

Tucker Carlson Tucker CarlsonFormer ESPN host Will Cain joins 'Fox & Friends Weekend' as a co-host US hits 2.5M coronavirus cases as states tally record one-day highs Texas cities say state is making pandemic worse MORE: Democrats are steamrolling weak Republicans.

CONGRESS AND THE STATES

The New York City Board of elections will not start counting ballots that were mailed in for last week’s primaries until next week, likely delaying results in a number of competitive races that remain too close to call. Tal reports.

MONEY WATCH:

Hundreds of former members of the George W. Bush administration have formed a super PAC to Biden, saying they are alarmed by Trump’s conduct in office. Tal reports.

Jon Ossoff, the Democratic Senate nominee in Georgia, pulled in $3.45 million in the second quarter of 2020, his campaign announced on Wednesday, including $2.35 million in the three weeks following his primary win earlier this month.

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez dismisses proposed B cut: 'Defunding police means defunding police' Progressive lawmakers call for conditions on Israel aid McGrath fends off Booker to win Kentucky Senate primary MORE (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarProgressive lawmakers call for conditions on Israel aid Black lives and the CBC: What happens to a dream deferred? Dem-aligned group announces return to in-person canvassing in seven states MORE (D-Minn.), Ayanna Pressley Ayanna PressleyProgressives zero in on another House chairman in primary Ocasio-Cortez pitches interns to work for her instead of McConnell Hillicon Valley: Democrats introduce bill banning federal government use of facial recognition tech | House lawmakers roll out legislation to establish national cyber director | Top federal IT official to step down MORE (D-Mass.) and Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibProgressive lawmakers call for conditions on Israel aid Ocasio-Cortez pitches interns to work for her instead of McConnell Democrats seek information on Treasury's administration of 'opportunity zone' program MORE (D-Mich.) are launching a joint effort to raise money for other progressive candidates.

POLL WATCH:

CNBC/CHANGE RESEARCH

ARIZONA PRESIDENTIAL

Biden: 51%

Trump: 44%

FLORIDA PRESIDENTIAL

Biden: 50%

Trump: 45%

NORTH CAROLINA PRESIDENTIAL

Biden: 51%

Trump: 44%

MICHIGAN PRESIDENTIAL

Biden: 48%

Trump: 43%

PENNSYLVANIA PRESIDENTIAL

Biden: 50%

Trump: 44%

WISCONSIN PRESIDENTIAL

Biden: 51%

Trump: 43%

MARK YOUR CALENDARS:

July 7:

New Jersey primaries

Delaware primaries



July 11:

Louisiana primaries

July 14:

Alabama primary runoffs

Texas primary runoffs

Maine primaries

Aug. 4:

Arizona primaries

Kansas primaries

Michigan primaries

Missouri primaries

Washington primaries

Aug. 11:

Connecticut primaries

Minnesota primaries

Vermont primaries

Wisconsin primaries

Georgia primary runoffs

Aug. 18:

Alaska primaries

Florida primaries

Wyoming primaries

Aug. 17-20:

Democratic National Convention



Aug. 24-27:

Republican National Convention

Sept. 1:

Massachusetts primaries



Sept. 8:

New Hampshire primaries

Rhode Island primaries

Sept. 15:

Delaware primaries

Sept. 29:

First presidential debate

Oct. 7:

Vice presidential debate

Oct. 15:

Second presidential debate

Oct. 22:

Third presidential debate