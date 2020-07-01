RNC, Trump campaign raised $131M in June

The Republican National Committee (RNC) and the Trump campaign raised $131 million in June, breaking a record that “eclipses the total raised in any single month of 2016,” the RNC announced Wednesday.

In total, the RNC and Trump Campaign has raised $266 million in the second quarter, marking a 71 percent increase over the first quarter.

The RNC and Trump campaign have now raised a total of $947 million, and have $295 million cash on hand.

“After yet another haul of record-breaking support, the voters are speaking loud and clear – they support President Trump Donald John TrumpUtah Lieutenant Gov. Cox leads Huntsman in close governor's race Trump tweets 'we all miss' Ailes after swiping at Fox Former NFL player Burgess Owens wins Utah GOP primary MORE,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Ronna Romney McDaniel'Fox & Friends' host urges Trump to wear a mask: 'Masks Are Great Again' Trump, RNC raise million in May Pence says campaign considering different venue, 'outside activities' for Tulsa rally MORE said in a statement.

This comes after former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump tweets 'we all miss' Ailes after swiping at Fox Senior Trump campaign official reassigned in staff shakeup Poll: Biden, Trump locked in neck-and-neck battle for North Carolina MORE and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) out-raised Republicans in May, $80.8 million to $74 million. At that time, the Biden campaign and the DNC had roughly $130 million.

Biden leads Trump in a number of state and national level polls. The RealClearPolitics polling average shows Biden up 10.1 points.

The Trump campaign has tried to seize on the enthusiasm that comes from hosting campaign rallies. In June, Trump held two large in-person campaign events in Oklahoma and Arizona while Democrats have obeyed social distancing guidances issued by public health officials, continuing to hold campaign events virtually or with attendees seated 6 feet apart.

“As Joe Biden remains hidden in his basement, President Trump is leading this country to a Great American Comeback that will reignite our economy, restore law and order, and usher in a new era of strength," McDaniel said.