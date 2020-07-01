Biden campaign raised $10M more than Trump in the month of June

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden campaign raised M more than Trump in the month of June RNC, Trump campaign raised 1M in June Michigan shuts down most indoor bar service in bid to prevent virus resurgence MORE’s campaign and joint committees outraised President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse panel approves 0.5B defense policy bill House panel votes against curtailing Insurrection Act powers after heated debate House panel votes to constrain Afghan drawdown, ask for assessment on 'incentives' to attack US troops MORE by $10 million in the month of June, Biden’s campaign announced Wednesday.

The campaign, in combination with the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and their joint fundraising committees, raised a total of $141 million in June, according to the Biden campaign, an all-time single-month high. The campaign listed educators as the most common donor occupation, saying that a total of more than 2.6 million people had joined the campaign’s email list in the past month.

“It’s clear that voters are looking for steady leadership, experience, empathy, compassion, and character — and they’ll find all of these qualities in Vice President Joe Biden," campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a note to supporters. "This has been our argument since day one of this campaign, and it will be our winning argument in November.

“The coronavirus. Our economy. Combating institutional racism. All that and more is on the line," she added. "We absolutely cannot afford a president who only cares about himself. We urgently need a leader who will bring us together, overcome this emergency, and build us back stronger than before."

The total marked the second consecutive month the presumptive Democratic nominee outraised the president’s campaign, according to Biden’s camp, which said 68 percent of June donors were making their first donations to the campaign with an average online donation of $34.

The campaign announced the total the same day the Republican National Committee and Trump’s campaign announced they raised $131 million in June for a total of $266 million in the second quarter of 2020.

“After yet another haul of record-breaking support, the voters are speaking loud and clear – they support President Trump,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Ronna Romney McDaniel'Fox & Friends' host urges Trump to wear a mask: 'Masks Are Great Again' Trump, RNC raise million in May Pence says campaign considering different venue, 'outside activities' for Tulsa rally MORE said in a statement Wednesday.

Biden and the DNC previously outraised the president and the RNC in May, $80.8 million to $74 million.

Biden leads Trump in a number of state and national level polls. The RealClearPolitics polling average shows Biden up 10.1 points.