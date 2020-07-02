Trump to hold in-person fundraiser with wealthy donors in Florida

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse panel approves 0.5B defense policy bill House panel votes against curtailing Insurrection Act powers after heated debate House panel votes to constrain Afghan drawdown, ask for assessment on 'incentives' to attack US troops MORE will hold an in-person fundraiser with wealthy donors in Florida next week to raise money for his campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC), according to an invitation obtained by The Washington Post.

Tickets for the event, which is being held in Hillsboro Beach, Fla., are reportedly listed at $580,600 per couple. Trump Campaign manager Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE and RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Ronna Romney McDanielBiden campaign raised M more than Trump in the month of June RNC, Trump campaign raised 1M in June Politicians, scientists back masks: They work MORE are among the hosts listed on the event invitation, the Post noted.

The RNC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

The RNC and Trump's campaign have trailed former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden campaign raised M more than Trump in the month of June RNC, Trump campaign raised 1M in June Michigan shuts down most indoor bar service in bid to prevent virus resurgence MORE and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) the past two months in fundraising.

Biden's campaign and the DNC raised a total of $141 million in June, compared to Republicans' $131 million haul, both campaigns announced Wednesday. In May, Biden and the DNC out-raised Trump and the RNC, $80.8 million to $74 million.

Last month, the Trump campaign raised $10 million through an in-person fundraising event in Dallas, the Post reported, and $3 million at a separate event in Bedminster, N.J. The Post reported that all people attending the event in Florida will be tested for coronavirus before they meet with the president.

The president has been criticized for hosting in-person campaign events last month, such as indoor campaign rallies in Oklahoma and Arizona, which went against guidance from public health officials.

Coronavirus cases in Florida have been going up in recent weeks, as they were in Oklahoma and Arizona when the president visited.

Trump has trailed Biden, the presumptive Democratic president nominee, in a number of swing state polls this year.