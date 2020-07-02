Warnock raises almost $3M in Georgia Senate race in second quarter

Rev. Raphael Warnock (D) raised over $2.85 million in the second quarter in the Georgia Senate race, though he will likely face an uphill climb to outraise incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerDoug Collins leads Kelly Loeffler by 2 points in Georgia Senate race The Hill's Campaign Report: Candidates, lawmakers mark Juneteenth 'The Senate could certainly use a pastor': Georgia Democrat seeks to seize 'moral moment' MORE (R).

Warnock’s campaign announced Thursday it has raised over $4.3 million for the entire 2020 cycle and doubled its first-quarter haul after a series of high-profile endorsements from lawmakers like Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenHouse Armed Services votes to make Pentagon rename Confederate-named bases in a year Overnight Defense: House panel votes to ban Confederate flag on all Pentagon property | DOD report says Russia working to speed US withdrawal from Afghanistan | 'Gang of Eight' to get briefing on bounties Thursday Liberal veterans group urges Biden to name Duckworth VP MORE (D-Mass.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisLiberal veterans group urges Biden to name Duckworth VP GOP senators debate replacing Columbus Day with Juneteenth as a federal holiday If only woke protesters knew how close they were to meaningful police reform MORE (D-Calif.) and Rep. John Lewis John LewisTexans receiver Kenny Stills shows off 'Black Lives Matter' tattoo honoring protesters Celebrities fundraise for Markey ahead of Massachusetts Senate primary Pence says leaders of Black Lives Matter movement have 'radical left' agenda MORE (D-Ga.).

“Our strong fundraising shows that Georgians are looking for real change and above all else, an authentic voice in Washington,” said Warnock. “Folks want to know someone is looking out for them, their health care, their children’s futures, and their rights. We are in the fight for the soul of our nation's democracy, but I’m encouraged that our message is resonating. It will be a tough fight, but with the support we’re seeing, it is one that we can win.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Warnock is running against Loeffler, Republican Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsComer tapped to serve as top Republican on House Oversight Doug Collins leads Kelly Loeffler by 2 points in Georgia Senate race This week: Democrats set to move health care, infrastructure proposals with eye on November MORE and Democrats Matt Lieberman and former state Sen. Ed Tarver, among others, in a jungle primary this year. Should no candidate break 50 percent, the state will hold a runoff early next year for the top two vote-getters.

Warnock, who has the backing of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, raised eyebrows when he out-raised both Loeffler and Collins in the first quarter. A recent poll by the left-leaning firm Public Policy Polling also showed him within striking distance of both Loeffler and Collins.

However, he will likely face a huge challenge in outraising Loeffler, who is independently wealthy and reportedly plans to spend $20 million of her personal fortune on her Senate bid.

Loeffler was appointed to her seat, which was vacated when former Sen. Johnny Isakson Johnny IsaksonDoug Collins leads Kelly Loeffler by 2 points in Georgia Senate race 'The Senate could certainly use a pastor': Georgia Democrat seeks to seize 'moral moment' Senate Ethics panel dismisses stock sale probe against Loeffler MORE (R) retired last year, by Gov. Brian Kemp (R) over the objections from some allies of President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse panel approves 0.5B defense policy bill House panel votes against curtailing Insurrection Act powers after heated debate House panel votes to constrain Afghan drawdown, ask for assessment on 'incentives' to attack US troops MORE who urged him to tap Collins. This year’s race will determine who will finish Isakson’s term, which expires in early 2023.