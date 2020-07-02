Biden: Economy remains at risk until Trump 'faces what's going on in this country'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden campaign raised M more than Trump in the month of June RNC, Trump campaign raised 1M in June Michigan shuts down most indoor bar service in bid to prevent virus resurgence MORE tore into President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse panel approves 0.5B defense policy bill House panel votes against curtailing Insurrection Act powers after heated debate House panel votes to constrain Afghan drawdown, ask for assessment on 'incentives' to attack US troops MORE Thursday over his response to the coronavirus, saying that while millions of jobs returned last month, the economy will remain in dire straits until he beats back the pandemic.

Speaking via livestream from his home in Delaware, Biden noted that roughly 50,000 new coronavirus cases were tallied Wednesday, a new high in the pandemic that Trump did not address.

“Until this president faces what’s going on in this country, the economy will remain at risk,” said Biden. “Today’s report is positive news, and I’m thankful for it. But make no mistake: we’re still in a deep, deep job hole because Donald Trump has so badly bungled the response to the coronavirus.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The broadside against Trump came in response to a new report from the Labor Department showed that the economy added 4.8 million jobs in June and the unemployment rate ticked down to 11.1 percent last month.

Trump’s campaign seized on the news, touting that the president is “leading the Great American Comeback!”

HUGE --> June jobs report confirms 4.8 MILLION jobs created in May.



Unemployment rate falls to 11.1%.



The numbers are way bigger than expected. President @realDonaldTrump is leading the Great American Comeback! https://t.co/MetKhTi91a — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

But Biden noted that the Labor Department’s report only measured unemployment until June 12 and that coronavirus spikes have surged in states since then.

“In the days since, we’ve seen cases spiking, some businesses have to close down again, some states reimposing restrictions,” he said. “And, in the last two weeks, we’ve seen almost 3 million new unemployment filings, and another 1.7 million people seek special pandemic unemployment insurance.”

“There’s no victory to be celebrated when we’re still down nearly 15 million jobs and the pandemic is getting worse, not better," he said.

The president has defended his response to the coronavirus, maintaining that the pandemic will “disappear."



“We’re headed back in a very strong fashion with a ‘V,’” Trump said in an interview on Fox Business Wednesday, referring to a V-shaped recovery. “And I think we’re going to be very good with the coronavirus. I think that at some point that’s going to sort of just disappear, I hope.”

Trump has been widely panned for his handling of the coronavirus, with critics saying he was too eager for states to reopen their economies and polls showing his approval rating slipping.

Biden tore into the president for his “bungled” response, noting that he’s returned to the campaign trail with rallies in states that have seen a rise in coronavirus cases and thus far has declined to wear a face mask in public.

“Donald Trump’s just given up. He’s not even trying to secure our public health anymore. He’d rather get back to his campaign rallies. He’s decided he has more to gain by dividing this country,” he said.

“Quit hoping for the best, Mr. President. Quit claiming victory with nearly 15 million Americans still out of work because of the crisis. Quit ignoring the reality of this pandemic and the horrifying loss of American life. Act. Lead. Lead, or get out of the way so others can, Mr. President.”