Thomas Kean wins GOP primary to take on Rep. Tom Malinowski

New Jersey state Senate Minority Leader Thomas Kean Jr. won the Republican primary in New Jersey’s 7th District to take on first-term Rep. Tom Malinowski Thomas (Tom) MalinowskiHouse fires back at Trump by passing ObamaCare expansion NRCC turns up heat on vulnerable Democrats over Omar's call to abolish police Gun control group rolls out House endorsements MORE (D).

Kean Jr., son of former New Jersey Governor Thomas Kean Sr. and grandson of a former congressman Robert Kean, was leading with 84 percent of the vote, wit 23 percent of precincts reporting, according to the Associated Press. He prevailed over human resources executive Tom Phillips and physician Raafat Barsoom.

A party favorite, Kean was recruited to the National Republican Congressional Committee’s Young Guns program. He unsuccessfully ran against Sen. Robert Menendez Robert (Bob) MenendezSenate Dems request briefing on Russian bounty wire transfers Democratic senator proposes sanctions against Putin over bounties GOP lawmakers voice support for Israeli plan to annex areas in West Bank MORE (D) in 2006.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kean Jr will face Malinowski, who ran unopposed in the primary. Malinowski, a former assistant Secretary of State, unseated Rep. Leonard Lance Leonard LanceGun debate to shape 2020 races GOP fears Trump backlash in suburbs Bottom Line MORE (R) in 2018 by 5 points, as part of a Democratic wave.

The Cook Political Report rates the race as “Lean Democratic.”

The New Jersey primaries were originally scheduled for June 2, but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Like other states, it has seen a surge in mailed-in ballots that are likely to delay some of the results.