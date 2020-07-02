'Comrade' Trump gets 'endorsement' from Putin in new mock ad by Lincoln Project

GOP organization the Lincoln Project hit President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse panel approves 0.5B defense policy bill House panel votes against curtailing Insurrection Act powers after heated debate House panel votes to constrain Afghan drawdown, ask for assessment on 'incentives' to attack US troops MORE on Thursday with a Russian-language ad offering a mock "endorsement" from Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinOvernight Defense: House panel votes to ban Confederate flag on all Pentagon property | DOD report says Russia working to speed US withdrawal from Afghanistan | 'Gang of Eight' to get briefing on bounties Thursday The United States must stand with Georgia's fight for freedom Russians vote to keep Putin in power until 2036 MORE.

The new ad, entitled "Fellow Traveler," says in Russian with English subtitles that "Comrade Trump" has "once again" gotten Putin's blessing in the run-up to November's general election.

"The most important endorsement Donald Trump received in 2016 was not from your Senate Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellFormer HUD Secretary: Congress 'should invest 0B in direct rental assistance' OVERNIGHT ENERGY: House approves .5T green infrastructure plan | Rubio looks to defense bill to block offshore drilling, but some fear it creates a loophole | DC-area lawmakers push for analysis before federal agencies can be relocated House approves .5T green infrastructure plan MORE [R-Ky.]," the ad's English translation reads. "Donald Trump received the most important endorsement in 2016 from our great leader, Vladimir Putin."

ADVERTISEMENT

The intelligence community concluded years ago that Moscow interfered in the last presidential vote with the intention of helping to elect Trump, a conclusion Trump has long rejected.

“Our special services worked overtime to elect Comrade Trump. We waged a war against the so-called ‘truth,’ and convinced you decadent Americans to believe in our comrade,” the ad says.

It arrives just days after the anti-Trump Republican group debuted another video targeting the president over reports on Russia offering bounties to encourage Taliban militants to kill coalition troops, including American soldiers.

Trump has insisted he was never briefed on that intelligence, dismissing the news as a "hoax" designed to make him look bad.

"Russia thanks you for your loyalty and friendship," the new ad says.