The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden chips away at Trump's fundraising advantage

Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden campaign raised M more than Trump in the month of June RNC, Trump campaign raised 1M in June Michigan shuts down most indoor bar service in bid to prevent virus resurgence MORE is chipping away at President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse panel approves 0.5B defense policy bill House panel votes against curtailing Insurrection Act powers after heated debate House panel votes to constrain Afghan drawdown, ask for assessment on 'incentives' to attack US troops MORE’s fundraising advantage after raising $10 million more than the president last month.

Biden and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) out-raised Trump and the Republican National Committee (RNC) for a second consecutive month in June.



Take a look at the numbers:

June

Biden/DNC: $141 million

Trump/RNC: $131 million

2nd Quarter

Biden/DNC: $282 million

Trump/RNC: $266 million

The Trump campaign still has a massive cash advantage, having raised more than $947 million this cycle. The campaign is sitting on more than $295 million in cash on hand.

The Biden campaign has raised $563 million this cycle and did not release its cash on-hand numbers.

Over the past two months, the Biden campaign has outraised the Trump campaign by about $17 million. But despite the newest cash raked in, the amount that the Biden camp raised doesn’t put too big of a dent in the yawning gap that separated the two campaigns at the beginning of the quarter.

A New York Times analysis from April found the Trump campaign with about a $187 million cash advantage.

There was good news for both campaigns in the second quarter.

Interestingly, the president's recent low polling numbers did not adversely impact his ability to raise money for the 2020 election.

Trump brought in about $111 million more than he did in the first quarter, an increase of 71 percent.

That shakes out to about $4.3 million per day, underscored by $14 million raised on Trump’s birthday and about $10 million on the days around his rally in Tulsa.

Trump is 15 points underwater in his approval rating, according to a RealClearPolitics average. In addition, Biden holds significant leads over the president in several swing states including Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina and others.

The Biden campaign says it added 2.6 million people to its fundraising email list in the past month.



The campaign said 68 percent of its June donors made first-time gifts, making an average online donation of $34. They’ll be able to tap most of these donors again.

The Biden campaign’s biggest money days came from fundraisers with former President Obama ($11 million) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenHouse Armed Services votes to make Pentagon rename Confederate-named bases in a year Overnight Defense: House panel votes to ban Confederate flag on all Pentagon property | DOD report says Russia working to speed US withdrawal from Afghanistan | 'Gang of Eight' to get briefing on bounties Thursday Liberal veterans group urges Biden to name Duckworth VP MORE ($6 million).

— Jonathan Easley

Trump on Thursday touted the latest jobs report as evidence of a strong economic rebound in the face of the coronavirus.

“Today’s announcement proves that our economy is roaring back, it’s coming back extremely strong," Trump said at a White House press briefing.

The economy added 4.8 million jobs in June and the unemployment rate has fallen from 15 percent in April to 11 percent now. Still, millions of Americans are out of work, and coronavirus cases are rising across the country, provoking many cities and states to hit the brakes on their planned reopenings.

Biden said Thursday he was happy about the jobs data. But he noted that there were 50,000 new coronavirus cases across the U.S. on Wednesday, a new high that Trump did not address during the briefing.

“Until this president faces what’s going on in this country, the economy will remain at risk. Today’s report is positive news, and I’m thankful for it. But make no mistake: we’re still in a deep, deep job hole because Donald Trump has so badly bungled the response to the coronavirus," Biden said.

David Paleologos: Political polarization is getting worse.

Conrad Black: Trump’s silent majority is real.

Lincoln Mitchell: Biden has what it takes to beat Trump.

Bernard Goldberg: What's behind Trump's slump? Americans are exhausted, for one thing.

Wendy Sherman: Women must continue to rise as political leaders of America.

The Supreme Court on Thursday denied a request by Texas Democrats to fast-track a review of the party's effort to expand mail-in voting amid the pandemic. The state's primary runoff is July 14. John Kruzel reports.

Trump’s reelection campaign has reserved television air time for next week in New Mexico, a traditionally blue state the campaign has identified as a potential expansion opportunity in 2020. Jonathan reports.

Trump will hold an in-person fundraiser with wealthy donors in Florida next week to raise money for his campaign and the RNC, The Washington Post reports.

NATIONAL - MONMOUTH

Biden: 53%

Trump: 41%

July 7:

New Jersey primaries

Delaware primaries

July 11:

Louisiana primaries

July 14:

Alabama primary runoffs

Texas primary runoffs

Maine primaries

Aug. 4:

Arizona primaries

Kansas primaries

Michigan primaries

Missouri primaries

Washington primaries

Aug. 11:

Connecticut primaries

Minnesota primaries

Vermont primaries

Wisconsin primaries

Georgia primary runoffs

Aug. 18:

Alaska primaries

Florida primaries

Wyoming primaries

Aug. 17-20:

Democratic National Convention



Aug. 24-27:

Republican National Convention

Sept. 1:

Massachusetts primaries

Sept. 8:

New Hampshire primaries

Rhode Island primaries

Sept. 15:

Delaware primaries

Sept. 29:

First presidential debate

Oct. 7:

Vice presidential debate

Oct. 15:

Second presidential debate

Oct. 22:

Third presidential debate