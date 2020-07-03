Kimberly Guilfoyle tests positive for coronavirus

Kimberly Guilfoyle Kimberly Ann GuilfoyleTrump campaign launches new fundraising program with House Republicans Brazilian president Bolsonaro tested for coronavirus days after meeting Trump Business as usual for Trump as coronavirus spreads MORE, a top fundraising official for the Trump campaign and the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., tested positive for COVID-19, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to The Hill on Friday.

Guilfoyle was feeling fine and not showing symptoms, and Trump Jr. has tested negative, the person said. She has not had any recent interaction with the president.

The two were in South Dakota and expected to attend a fireworks celebration at Mount Rushmore with President Trump Donald John TrumpSecret Service members who helped organize Pence Arizona trip test positive for COVID-19: report Trump administration planning pandemic office at the State Department: report Iran releases photo of damaged nuclear fuel production site: report MORE, first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpGOP senator blasts Washington officials, claims DC would not be a 'well-rounded working-class state' The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Facebook - US breaks daily COVID-19 case record The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Dems, GOP dig in on police reform ahead of House vote MORE and other surrogates. They did not come into contact with the president and are expected to return to the east coast on their own.

Guilfoyle, the national chair of the Trump Victory Finance Committee and an adviser to the campaign, attended the president's rally last month in Tulsa, Okla. That gathering, and Friday's fireworks show in South Dakota, come amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 2.7 million people in the U.S. and killed nearly 130,000 Americans.

Attendees at both events flouted social distancing recommendations and largely did not wear masks, both of which are recommended by federal health officials to slow the spread of the virus. Trump has personally eschewed wearing a mask in public, even as GOP leaders urge him to do so.

Guilfoyle is the latest individual in proximity to the president to test positive for the virus. One of the president's military valets tested positive in March, as did the vice president's press secretary.

Herman Cain Herman CainFormer presidential candidate Herman Cain diagnosed with coronavirus On The Money: Trump adviser presses House to make Bezos testify | Kudlow says tax-cut proposal coming this fall | NY Fed says Boeing woes could hurt GDP | Delta aims to be first carbon neutral airline The Hill's Morning Report — AG Barr, GOP senators try to rein Trump in MORE, a Trump supporter who attended the Tulsa rally, shared earlier in the week that he has also tested positive and was hospitalized.