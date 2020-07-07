Biden wins Delaware primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump renews culture war, putting GOP on edge Atlanta mayor says she has tested positive for COVID-19 Trump downplaying sparks new criticism of COVID-19 response MORE won Delaware's primary Tuesday in the latest step on his march toward the Democratic presidential nomination.

Biden, who represented Delaware in the Senate for 36 years, received 90.4 percent of the vote, far ahead of second-placed Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who received 6.5 percent of the vote with less than 1 percent of precincts reporting. Delaware will award 21 pledged delegates.

Biden has largely remained in Delaware over the past several months amid the coronavirus pandemic, though he has recently increased the number of in-person campaign events.