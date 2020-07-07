Booker easily wins New Jersey Senate primary

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSenators push foreign media to disclose if they are registered as foreign agents Joe Biden must release the results of his cognitive tests — voters need to know GOP senators debate replacing Columbus Day with Juneteenth as a federal holiday MORE (D-N.J.) easily won the Democratic primary in New Jersey’s Senate race on Tuesday, leaving him well placed to earn a third term in November.

Booker, the former Newark mayor, beat back a primary challenge from progressive Lawrence Hamm, an activist and community organizer. The New Jersey senator received 89 percent of the vote with 14 percent of precincts reporting, according to the Associated Press.

Booker, who unsuccessfully ran for president last year, is expected to be the favorite in the general election this year, with The Cook Political Report rating the Senate seat as “Solid Democratic."