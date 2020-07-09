New Jersey Rep. Gottheimer wins House primary

New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer Joshua (Josh) GottheimerNew Jersey incumbents steamroll progressive challengers in primaries The Hill's Campaign Report: Primary Day in New Jersey What to watch in New Jersey's primaries on Tuesday MORE won the Democratic primary in his state’s 5th District as he pursues a third term.

Gottheimer defeated Arati Kreibich, a neuroscientist who cast her progressive campaign as an effort to get a “real Democrat” elected, prevailing by 70.9 percent to 29.1 percent, according to The Associated Press on Thursday. The primary took place on Tuesday, but a surge in mailed-in ballots delayed the outcome of the contest.

Gottheimer is a well-known moderate and member of the Blue Dog Coalition in Congress.

The New Jersey Democrat will be favored to win in November, with the Cook Political Report rating the race as “likely Democratic.”