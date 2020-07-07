New Jersey Rep. Pallone defeats progressive challengers in primary

Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) won the Democratic primary in New Jersey’s 6th District on Tuesday, leaving him well placed to win an 18th term in November.

The New Jersey Democrat, the chair of the House Committee on Energy & Commerce, was leading with 85 percent of the vote, with 22 percent of precincts reporting, according to the Associated Press.

He defeated Russ Cirincione, a government attorney, and Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, an author who runs MuslimGirl.com.

Pallone will be the favorite to win in the heavily-Democratic district in November. He won reelection in 2018 by 27 points.