Trump to hold outdoor rally in New Hampshire on Saturday

President Trump will hold an outdoor rally in New Hampshire this coming weekend, his campaign announced Sunday.

The president’s next “Make America Great Again” rally will gather supporters at Portsmouth International Airport on Saturday, July 11.

The rally, scheduled for 8 p.m., will provide attendees with “ample access to hand sanitizer” and “a face mask that they are strongly encouraged to wear,” according to a press release.

"President Trump’s record-setting accomplishments in record-setting time have improved the lives of all Americans. He rebuilt, restored and renewed our great nation once, and he’ll do it again," Trump campaign spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement.

"We look forward to so many freedom-loving patriots coming to the rally and celebrating America, the greatest country in the history of the world," he added.

The event will be the second Trump campaign rally to be held after the coronavirus pandemic shut down public gatherings. The first took place in Tulsa, Okla., last month.

But health experts are still warning against large gatherings of people, saying they could intensify the current surge of cases in the U.S.

Several staffers on Trump’s reelection campaign reportedly quarantined the week after the June 20 Tulsa rally following interactions with colleagues who tested positive and attended the event, CNN reported.

The Trump campaign said two members of the campaign tested positive for the virus after the rally. Six others tested positive before the event and were not permitted to attend.

Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain Herman CainKimberly Guilfoyle tests positive for coronavirus Former presidential candidate Herman Cain diagnosed with coronavirus On The Money: Trump adviser presses House to make Bezos testify | Kudlow says tax-cut proposal coming this fall | NY Fed says Boeing woes could hurt GDP | Delta aims to be first carbon neutral airline MORE and Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle Kimberly Ann GuilfoyleKimberly Guilfoyle tests positive for coronavirus Trump campaign launches new fundraising program with House Republicans Brazilian president Bolsonaro tested for coronavirus days after meeting Trump MORE, tested positive for the virus within the past four days. Both attended the Tulsa rally.

Overall, the U.S. has seen an increase in daily confirmed cases, reaching its highest day-to-day increase last Thursday with 55,595 new cases.

But New Hampshire is one of two states where cases are considered to be decreasing, according to The New York Times. The state has averaged 22 new cases each day in the past week.

Trump also rallied a crowd of student supporters in Phoenix last month and attended a Fourth of July celebration at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota last week.