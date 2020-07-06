Poll finds Biden leading Trump by 5 points in Pennsylvania

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump second-term plans remain a mystery to GOP Susan Rice: Trump picks Putin over troops 'even when it comes to the blood of American service members' Does Donald Trump even want a second term? MORE leads President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump second-term plans remain a mystery to GOP Trump to hold outdoor rally in New Hampshire on Saturday Eighty-eight years of debt pieties MORE by 5 points in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, according to a new poll.

The latest survey from The Trafalgar Group finds Biden at 48 percent and Trump at 42.7 percent. The survey found that 6.4 percent of voters said they’d vote for someone else and 3 percent are undecided.

Trump won Pennsylvania by 1.3 points in 2016. He was the first Republican presidential candidate to win the state since 1988.

The Trafalgar poll is in line with other recent surveys of Pennsylvania. Biden leads there by 6.5 points in the RealClearPolitics average.

Trafalgar’s recent surveys of other battlegrounds show a tighter race for the White House than other pollsters have found.

Trafalgar found Trump leading Biden 45.5 percent to 44.6 percent in Wisconsin. In Michigan, Trafalgar put Biden’s lead about 1 point.

The Trafalgar group weights its polls to account for “social desirability bias,” or the so-called shy Trump voters who are embarrassed to tell pollsters that they support the president. The firm is not revealing how it accounts for those voters, although in 2016 they did it by asking voters who they thought their neighbors might be supporting.

Trafalgar pollster Robert Cahaly has told The Hill that he believes there are more “shy” Trump voters in 2020 than there were in 2016. Trafalgar was the only pollster to conduct a survey to find Trump leading in Michigan heading into Election Day in 2016.

The Trafalgar survey of 1,062 likely voters in Pennsylvania was conducted between June 29 and July 2 and has a 3 percentage point margin of error.